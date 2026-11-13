American Diwali, Indian Lasagna Curry and Bashing - Trump Effect

Beningn India or Malign India?

Hate is a strong word. Unfortunately, it doesn't just stop at indifference.

The context is about the report by the Bangladeshi Newspaper- Pratham Alo, which reported how a series of Chinese influencers are shooting the impoverished area/neighbourhoods of Bangladesh and projecting them as New Delhi. Misrepresentation?

Remember the reports -how Indian tourists misbehaved and eve-teased female foreigners abroad? Using lewd signs and language.

Misbehaviour?

What happened in the USA on Diwali day, where Hindu Gods were called monsters and Diwali, the most celebrated festival of India, other than Eid- a festival of witch-hunting.

Witch Hunting or "which-hunting"? While the Indians' newfound love for Halloween is sickening, the Americans' newfound hate for Diwali is concerning.

The curry bashing is taking a whole new global spin, and the Indus Hatred Columbus travelled from Britain to down under [Australia] to now rigorously in America and beyond.

In fact, it is much bigger than the hate Sai Pallavi or Ran-beef Kapoor are getting for being [mis] cast as Sita and Ram respectively, in a 2000 CR Ramayana, or Vijay Deverakonda got on Karan Johar's Coffee couch with Mandana.

Hate for India and The Donald- Trump Effect

The kind of hate India is getting in global forums and often in our own country is not normal, and let us not normalise it.

The mid-term elections in America, wherein Democrats ruled the Senate and the House of Representatives. Even Nikki Minaj couldn't help save the 47th president of one of the most powerful countries from his arrogance and insensitivity.

While electoral defeats or victories may not be a true reflection of good leadership, like the biblical Noah's ark, an act of kindness goes a long way, longer than the Great Wall of China.

Misrepresentation goes a long way. I guess it goes hand in hand with power and a lack of accountability.

Remove the misrepresentation part and reflect: are we responsible? And in what ways?

Numerounity

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