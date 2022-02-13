Uff Yeh Gehraiyaan Film Review with Badhai Do February 13, 2022 0 Comments

Bollywood and Romance

A decade back, Bollywood was filled with movies that boasted of a love triangle where two people loved one person but one ends up sacrificing his/her love for the other one. These days Bollywood Romantic films are just complete rip-offs of wannabe Hollywood films with loads of sexual content. Sexual content is either to show the oomph factor of leading actors or just to sell the film even if its resonance with the plot is limited. But if only big production could make impactful films then a multitude of gems that exists in Bollywood, would not have ever existed.

But back then there were movies on infidelities like Arth and yeh Nazdeekiyan that tried to bridge the masala with hint noir but they could not do as great as well-made films like Pati, Patni Aur Woh or crass like Grand Masti that had a similar angle of infidelity but the treatments were poles apart.

We as viewers were bored with sugar or crass coated content, hence re-telling the same story in a more real and noir mode with the newly released- Gehraiyaan ft Deepika Padukon, Ananya Pandey, Dhairya Karwan, Siddhant [Gully boy fame], Rajat Kapoor, and Naseeruddin Shah in a pivotal role.

Do Gehraiyaan and the new noir works for viewers? Is it a film worth watching? Is the film the same as what all film critics are talking about? Read to know more...

Uff Yeh Gehraiyaan

Gehraiya starts on a very shallow note and floats as shallow till the first half. If you could bear through the first half, you stand a better chance to appreciate the film at the second half wherein the film progresses from shallow to somewhat deeper waters, more realistic let's say. Why realistic? cause it does not end up in goofy romantic closure but highlights the sinister progression of such acts, acts that are done in name of urbanism, constant impulsive behavior, and acts that lack character. call it old content or so, but the character sells and sails irrespective of the era.

The story



Let me sum this story for you in simple words.

In this film, there are two cousins[Anisha and Tia], separated by status. The richer one Tia is shown more compassionate and understanding, while the elder one Anisha is in spite of her high-end athleisure, has been shown to be struggling with finances and an otherwise likable fiancee.

Tia's boyfriend Zain, is a now-on, now-off gold digger with roving eyes that just senses Anisha's insecurities and her need for upward mobility. Voils, he starts making digs at her from the first meet to endless over the terrace cleavage shows till that first kiss is sealed. It is so easy that you have a feud with your boyfriend, you must go grab the first man who shamelessly makes a move on you in spite of being engaged to an otherwise caring cousin.

A deep-seated, unresolved childhood issue in one leads her to sexual marathons with her cousin's "still a fiance". Cause he did not have the guts or say character to call off his engagement with his rich investing fiance who has no flaws like Kalki's character in ZNMD or personality clash Navneet Nishan's character in Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke. hahaha, the song fits the bill too. It was like a person troubled with a past and present inviting more trouble as she finds solace in Zain's lies. You wonder whether to feel bad for her or keep scrutinizing her insecurities.

Moving ahead with the story, so the twain intersect and indulges in yawn-long sexually explicit romance till the time you wonder if it is their way of showing romance or a condom ad will just pop in to advertise its efficacy. None happens but Anisha gets pregnant and over impulsive. Of course, illicit sex is modern but sudden pregnancy is more unsettling than breaking your naive cousin's heart and trust.

So Anisha's AMH levels were not low nor even the sperm count of Zain. Being an over-cautious "behind the scenes" couple they conveniently did not take any crew or staff on their yacht to create an alibi, while they drove their leased yacht in a public sea without any security or scrutiny or even one staff ever. wow!

Never mind, as the lotus blooms inside Anisha, their happy pod turns into a murkier swamp. With Zain's illegal [again] business decisions hitting him with a karma belt, Anisha remains inconspicuous of his situation where an entire organization and its employees are in deep choppy waters. Her fingers find a new culprit in Zain as she remembers his story wherein he dumped his mother. Maybe she would have thought that he is an expert in dumping so he would dump his financial problems soon, hence the disruptive outrage. But that's how shallow a character has been portrayed.

So, one thing leads to another and repercussions soon start to follow. And that's where films move to somewhat realistic tracks but end up in a la Andhadhun note. Like Andhadhun's ending/ plot, the plot here was crystal clear. for example, when zain takes Tia's phone in one scene and then in the next frame Anisha's valium in the same pocket, you know that Tia will look for her phone and find the medicines. Secondly, it was quite evident that Anisha's mom was running an affair with Tia's father while the father was being blamed. Also, when an old couple out of blue were rescued on their Yacht and lady boasting of sharp memory, you know that this will fire somewhere. Lazily, it remained untackled and woven into a keep guessing sort of ending.

It is Gehraiyaan and Not Gilehariyan!

Thankfully this film chose noir so as to avoid dealing with the platitude of usual feel-good, Sanskari Indian Cinema. Dialogues were casual and fuck-sipid! The language was quite a mismatch that a lot of time the actor opened their mouth, you wonder if they are thinking whether to talk in English here or in Hindi or just get away by saying- F word. The F word was actually one of the protagonists of the film but on a brighter side, it was like music to ears that are dazed listening to all kinds of mother-sister expletive language on web shows/series. films these days.

The climax looks re-purposed, unlike Anisha's clothes. Her swanky gym further strengthens your goals to be an independent Yoga teacher in an expensive city like Mumbai. You wonder, while Zain is trying to run his business on Tia's investment, who is sponsoring that "petty cash" to fund Anisha's new house and Gosh she has swankier apple devices after spending 7-8 lakhs INR in building an app with an unresolved technical glitch. Tech Tsch Tsch!

Actors and Performances

Deepika was brave to do this role. Maybe she was made to think that she has an author-backed role. And if you have been watching Shakun Batra's films, it is quite too easy to believe the way he beautifully presents his characters. However, Gehraiyan lacks that warmth. You just end up feeling sorry for Tia, played very ably by Ananya Pandey. At one point you may feel why Anisha's character has too many problems with all the men esp[the ones she has grown up with like Karan].

You may say that different people may have different ways to show/ express affection. But when you seek affection, it is unbelievable that you do not show sign of it. You are just "all about me". Well, that was actually Deepika's clothing brand venture's name too. nevertheless, Deepika looked stunning as ever even in a scene where she wore barely any makeup. Ananya Pandey was good. Even Dhairya Karwa who played Aman also stood out with his simple, happy-go-lucky, fuss-free screen presence and no-histrionics performance. Rajat Kapoor is brilliant as ever and even Sidhant holds his fort, quite well. It may be quite a task to play the mentor of Ranvir Singh in your almost debut film and then play a passionate lover of his wife in the next. Ooh! However, he slips gracefully in his role of a boy from a meager upbringing turning into a sly, wannabe businessman.

Songs

It is not a usual song and dance film so the scope for songs was less but both the tracks are doing quite well, giving new ventures for short videos, reels, etc. I actually loved the songs. the beat is very refreshing and chic.

Also, what happens when you are going through a heartbreak? Do you jump at the next best opportunity immediately or do you initiate a closure first? Unfortunately, content these days are glorifying cheating and selfishness amply. Convenience is what convenience does and this convenience soon leads to what follows in the second half. Thankfully, no hunky-dory attempts were made here just to show how dynamic life is.

Numerounity Verdicts: It was a good movie [maybe a notch below Shakun Batra's usual jewels] but only the second half. That is when the film actually turns noir. The first half was an unnecessary march of a high-end show-off and soft porn to entice viewers. Maybe it was to build the plot, it fell flat by actually pushing many viewers to close the screen. The performances were all good. The overall setup was cognizant enough of Karan Johar's production. So it is indeed a one-time watch and unlimited introspection opportunity to the new blooming- "me first, I'm the cult" culture. The film is a good reminder of people who think it is "their choice to exercise their choices insensitively". Bravo, Shakun Batra. The movie is for mature minds and ut indirectly leaves you a retrospective reflection of the newly promoted adulting culture and its milder repercussions.

Also, what seems to be a cool life, is actually a web of lies, deceit, and opportunism.

PS: After seeing the "Badhai Do" trailer, I think I would rather watch Gehraiyaan again! Maybe two more times if you will ask me to watch Kangana Ranaut's "Judgemental Hai Kya" again!

Numerounity Rating: 3.5/5

Where to watch: Amazon Prime.