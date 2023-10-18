Jaane Jaan Killed Devotion of Suspect X for Me . Read Full Review October 18, 2023 Film Review 0 Comments

I was equally thrilled and doubtful when I heard that one of my favorite novels [ read the review here ] will be made in a film soon. With Kareena Kapoor as lead, the expectations went higher and I was eager to see it translated into a motion picture. While I had my doubts about the Bollywood mainstream execution. The doubts were somewhat backstage when I learned about other character lines, esp Ahlawat and Vijay Verma. If you know me, you would know that I had extra soft corners for c character artists [ all due to their immense acting talent] than the stars. To me, these character actors are the stars, and not otherwise, as they really leave a better impression in any film.

Coming back to the Devotion of Suspect X, being translated as Jaane Jaan in Bollywood, I felt the fears were real and the film left me below my already low expectations. How? Read more to know...

1) Prose to Picture: First thing First, the storyline was unique with a dash of maths for mystery. I read this book way back in the early 2000s. I must say that when the book was given to me for review- I wasn't at all excited. I wasn't a big audience of Japanese or Asian books but given the genre, I picked up and needless to say, was left being a fan of this book. Yeah, I read the translated version of course.

Now, converting a Japanese story into Indian Parlance may be a tough cookie and needs a little more genius than expected. Since am not a genius, I would leave that comment but will talk only as a viewer who chanced to have read the book before the film. There were many other films being made on this book, including the famous Drishyam [the Malayalam version which is leagues ahead of the Hindi one] allegedly being inspired by this book. Yet, I haven't watched any of those films but now am eager to watch one of them.

The book was quite elaborative [ of course] and could paint a picture of everything while you read black and white. The film fails to do so in spite of an impressive North East backdrop. The story, characters, and the background didn't blend for me.

2) Stars over Characters: Kareena Kapoor looked great and her acting was flawless yet she looked less like Sonia or Maya and more like Kareena. Ditto with the other 2 actors. Japideep, I felt was most brilliant but he was made to look unnecessarily repulsive when he could have gotten away as being made to look just plain and unattractive. Now, these two things are different hope you will understand how.

3) Emphasis on the star rather than story, dojo rather than double genius.

Unnecessary emphasis was given to the opening fight scene of Vijay Verma. Was it an action film? No. Itna playing to the gallery could have been avoided kyunki then the story would become the backdrop and the stars would look like focus objects. Stars and not characters I must clarify.

you feel as if those scenes and references were created to push/ maintain an image rather than being part of the storyline. It looked superficial.

We all know Kareena is hot and could see that. Kareena. Yet the repeated instances looked rather odd, over-pushing than emphasizing. It felt like actors were not paid adequately and the director promised to substantiate that less by portrait and more by repeating sentences.

The actor who played Ajit could be a good case in point. No efforts or lines were made to tell how sinister he could be, yet with his limited screen time and presence he seamlessly, creates that impression about him.

While I liked how they infused mathematics with A=B=C in the film, much for the comprehension of a mathematically challenged person like me, the overall impact was missing. And so was the conjecture of the film's title [the famous Bollywood song] with the story. You keep on wondering why the film was named Jaane Jaan.

4) Too much Too fast

So Vijay Verma was portrayed as a genius police officer with a sharp mind and great fitness, yet his solving 2+2=5 within a few minutes, looked disjointed, too quick, and to the fashion of reverse calculating a problem when you have the solution.

The climax was different than the book but was cliched.

Numerounity Verdict: The film is a good time to watch and could have done better in theaters with its sound, backdrop, and subject. As a person who read the book accidentally [as I am not in Japanese lit] and loved it, the film falls short of expectations. If you separate the film from the Novel adaptation, then this film is way better than Neeyat .

But is this film better than OMG 2? Stay tuned to this blog.

Numerounity