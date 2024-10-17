Stree 2 Bhool Bhulaiyya 3 and Bollywood Spooky universe with Shraddha Kapoor and more October 17, 2024 0 Comments

Stree 2

Stree, a simple, regular word, was made into an iconic film [and now a franchise] by the creative team, collectively and collaboratively. I did not meet anyone who did not like Part 1. It was a simple, loveable, goose-bump-giving horror comedy film that truly deserved its success.

When Stree Part 2 was announced, fans like me were thrilled and could not wait to watch the trio unfold the magic with the gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor and Tripathi. After all, everyone wants to know the mystery of Chotiwali Shraddha, as it is evident that she is equally spooky. But story kya hai?

It was out of a collective effort where everyone shone. The story was the hero and the screenplay was the trophy.

So, was Stree2? Did it add to the Josh or like many sequels, squealed into mediocrity?

Let's chit-chat over the movie, and the controversies surrounding it, all with a pinch of coriander. Yeah, you heard me right. With the prices increasing to as high as Rs 60 for 100 grams, dhaniya aka coriander aka cilantro has become a luxury commodity, much to the chagrin of multiple dhaniya-loving Stree like me. Talking about Dhaniya, sorry Stree-Dhan, the film is allegedly a huge success at the box office.

While the dhaniya is still unavailable on multiple online marts, Stree 2 is freely available online on YouTube with even fake videos raking in views over thousands. Such is the craze.

Does the film live up to the hype? Well, the storyline is promising. There is a headless man abducting women who smoke, wear skimpy clothes, and, women who are stereotypical liberals. Why? we do not know. He shaves their heads, siphons away their lives from them, and makes them live stalled lives like widows in the past were made to do. Men who come to protect these women are hypnotized into chauvinism by this headless VFX monster. Until some liberal men, a spirit, and a wolf come to their rescue. Their shenanigans revolve around weakening powerful women even if she is a spirit.

The dialogue comedy is all fine as the film is targeted for mass entertainment and you just cannot expect Vipul Goyal or Kamra kind of jokes. However, there is room for all these people or say fresh faces including Zakir Khan but why Akshay Kumar? What kind of metaphor was that? The beginning of the film almost kills the hype with Pankaj Tripathi singing an unnecessary song, an unnecessary love angle with Tamanna Bhatia were other few "can do without such terrifying" elements. The movie felt a little dragged, which is not good for sequels actually.

While the metaphors in the film were relevant and good, Shraddha Kapoor along with Abhisehk Bannerji was excellent too. So, if Baazigar's success could lead to SRK's rise as a superstar, why Shraddha Kapoor cannot be credited or benefit from Stree 2's success? Why does it always have to be a male star? Nope, I am not a feminist.

Is Shraddha Kapoor taking away all the credit?

When Bhool Bhulaiya 2 became a hit, who took the credit? Karthik Aryan and rightfully so. So, why much furor over Shraddha Kapoor now? She was brilliant in both films and in the sequel, she came up as the savior, guiding the 3 actors with her LED braid. It is like Avengers where despite the ensemble, Iron men get more accolades.

Success has many fathers, for the first time, it is enjoying having a mother. Or is it a PR game? Why do you care? The more you care over such insignificant content, the more nonsense you will get to see.

Media esp YouTube media creates unnecessary clickbait and enjoys the trend with stupid videos to earn money on someone else's name in the name of content.

Bollywood Spooky Universe Ya Saavi Ka Jigra

No, I am not hinting at the irrelevant war going on between Divya Kumar and Karan Johar for Jigra. Neither Jailbreaking stories are monopolistic, nor are horror comedies. Even though Stree is alleged to have heavily borrowed from Stranger Things, the truth is that it managed to win the audience's hearts. And Stree managed to not just win hearts, views but has also successfully established India's first horror comedy universe- Stree-verse.

Even though Bollywood Boycott Shraddha Kapoor, now after Stree 2, things should change. Like the Manjulika keeps changing in another horror comedy franchise- Bhool Bhulaiyya aka BB.

Bhool Bhuilayya 3 and Bollywood ka horror Universe

Bhool Bhuilayya 3 trailer has come out and the film seems interesting with Madhuri Dixit's cameo. Amisha Patel happily married Akshay Kumar and settled abroad after part 1. Kiara Advani is replaced by Tripti Dimri. But the original Manjulika Vidya Balan is back. Akshay Kumar who played her psychiatrist, seems to lost his marble and is in Chanderi Asylum. One thing is missing- Bipasha Basu. The "once upon a time" lead actor for multiple horror films including the one that tanked at BO, giving producers a shrill. Hope the makers will rope her back, giving a dope to otherwise stale Bhatt's horror universe. Their last horror film was Road 2 I guess.

Whatever it is, I am keen to watch BB3 for Karthik Aryan. He is charismatic, you cannot deny it. So what if he is mismatched against national crush Tripti Dimri with a Tharki Takiya Kalam.

I mean it looked better when she said it for Rajkumar Rao but looks misfit in the BB3 trailer. Tharki is not the key here, it is Tripti Dimri and the roles she has been reduced to off late. Speaking of the Bollywood spooky universe, she did a classy Bulbbul at the beginning of her career, only to gyrate misogynistically in mindless songs after becoming famous. It is another discussion for some other day. Maybe Khanna Aunty will come back from her hiatus.

After all, who stree hai, kuch bhi kar sakti hai!

So, Is Stree better than Animal Jawan and Pathan?

Yes!

-----------