The Shaktimaan, Salman Khan, and Delhi Air Pollution Conundrum November 23, 2024

The Internet is fascinating. The news, gossip, and controversies it presents are as inseparable as the infotainment it provides, or the benefits it is meant to be built for.

As the idiot box shrunk into a 6-inch highly pixelated handheld device, AKA mobile, the content is having a hail of a time, giving rise to a sea of micro, nano, and celeb influencers. Though there are a few that you may like to watch, actually a handful. You may not have known who Carry Minati was earlier, but today, you know him in the comfort of your drawing room.

Discomfort yeah! you heard me right. And you will agree with me mostly if you live in Delhi NCR and are fed up with increased smog and air pollution that makes you feel suspended inside your four walls, even with windows closed. You did not see the pun coming as much as we could not see a giant mammoth 12-tower-long building in front of my huge balcony. All thanks to the smog, the pollution fog, and lifestyle costs that the developed world is paying through their health.

So, when you are at home arrest, the screen time increases and you get to know more about the world happening including mostly binging on over-scripted, overly crap shows like Fabulous Life of Whatever Bollywood Wives. Oh, I have stopped watching Bigg Boss if you are wondering why you are not getting any articles on this blog. The show is so cringed with cringe participants, that even the charm of Salman Khan the host, of "Weekend Ka Vaar", could not save the seasons to be a bearable experience. In comparison to the BB contestants, Maheep Kapoor starts sounding more interesting. However, like Salman Khans rocks BB, what rocked the desperate wives, oops Bollywood fabulous lives this season was- Shalini Passi. Like the blue oceans strategy, this rocking new entrant has swept off the thunder under everyone's nose. She has a vibe even in her "too much on your face" cross-inspired style.

Shalini Paasi is a new vibe and is truly rocking the Internet these days and while being in Delhi, she could be the next CM. Sounds weird? Well, behind the smog, it would be more interesting to see her face across all the posters in the street rather than of politicians who couldn't do anything about the increasing level of Delhi AQI. She seems to be a fresh breath of air, much needed in the capital like Salman Khan, calmly roasting Ashneer Grover on the BB platform clearing "the air" behind the latter's claim over hiring him as brand ambassador. Bhaiever!

No, I still haven’t started watching Bigg Biss but that's the power of the Internet, you can get quick updates from platforms like Instagram and Twitter. By the way, if you are on Instagram you can follow me [Ekta Khetan]and still get no updates as I am busy watching other people's content than publishing my own. House arrest due to poor AQI I told you.

Apparently, Delhi NCR AQI and Ashneer Grover have a similarity these days- dono ki Hawa tight hui hai.

Well, Ashneer's claim has been taken care of by Salman, but the solution to air pollution may not be as easy. The odd-even rule has only resulted in an increased nos of vehicles in the city, and increasing the parking cost seems more like a revenue-making scheme and less like an impactful step. Blaming farmers for Farali is also not the right path unless the government uses it as an employment scheme for unskilled workers but then with so many free benefits, making people work is another challenge that even corporations will heave a sigh. While you may still be sitting at home, relishing Mooli ka paratha [radish flatbreads] and Shalini Passi's quotes, your lungs are not getting any better.

Delhi needs someone really Shaktimaan to solve its air pollution crises. Gangadhar AKA Mukesh Khanna refuses to retire and politicians are only busy in coalition and corruption, your only hope is- You. So stay protected and help yourself.

And do not forget to pay service tax even if you are on self-service mode cause if onion price pinches you, try buying garlic. Ooh! Who moved my Garlic?

