Chinese Technology and Indian Budget

In India, there is a colloquial saying- Ek Bihari, Sab pe Bhari [Loosely translated as One Bihar native is > everyone]. It is basically about their spirit and ability to outshine all others.

But in Global parlance, it is China that outweighs everyone when it comes to technology and that is too cost-effective.

So, China finally made the Aai oops AI of all-Deepseek, the new babe in town that has made giants of WS and Silicon Valley, go down on their knees, not for proposing yet but for collecting the sudden, steep fall in their stocks. "Mooh to band rakho mamu" or "Bolti Band"? Choose your favourite that flirts oops fits the bill.

Uncle Chips oops Uncle Sam was so tight-lipped about its technology that it couldn't see the cheaper chips being "Lay-d" in the market, resulting in lost flavour oops favour oops financial of big cos like Nvidia. Deepseek not only flooded the heavily secured of this digital party but leap-frogged its way ahead holding a secret map that even the host was unaware of.

What is Deepseek?

Simply put, Deepseek is a China-based company that specializes in AI-powered search, Natural Language Processing [NLP] and Advanced Data Analytics. It has revolutionized the AI-powered search market, shifting from a traditional keyword-based search model to a Context-based search.

"AI in China isn't just a tool but like building a great wall for AI future, they have got "deep seek" into data like no other".

More you can still Google :)

And if you are paying through your pocket for that AI app, wait as you may get a competent yet cheaper version soon. From data search to writing/editing creatives, making images, making new AI-based Instagram influencers to writing captions for their posts and more, AI penetration into people's lives is beyond direct computation as well.

Regarding those who said they are untouched by AI, am unsure how untouched would they remain after the 'Deepseek" chapter unless they are untouched by the stock market too, directly or indirectly.

See, AI has begun to affect everyone's life, in one way or another. There was a running joke in my house after Deepseek's grand entry into the world market- After Deepak Chopra, Washington DC loves Deepseek China, both are Self-help Gurus. Read the line again while emphasizing bold and italics if you still don't get the joke.

Deepseek has become a popular name in India also, and so is NVIDIA.

So, the next time someone comes and tells you that novelty and novelty in technology is expensive- you know which finger to show. I am busy showing my thumb these days as I trade my literacy with smartphone accessibility.

The week India experienced

While the world is racing ahead with AI and technology, Deepseeks, Indians are busy making Deepshits videos of film stars and others, avenging TikTok with Instagram.

The week gone by was quite an eventful one, while India celebrated its Republic Day, Wall Street danced to AI tunes, and Bollywood Singer Udit Narayan "lip-sync" a whole new kiss-and-tell show.

One word- You Did it Narayan- Narayan.

Coldplay was seen taking a dip at Mahakumbh so someone has to fill the concert cravings of the nation by making it more up-close and hmmm personal.

Mahakumbh

The Mahakumbh is the largest Kumbh mela that takes place every 12 years, this time in Prayagraj [Allahbad] where millions of Hindus come to take a dip in the holy waters of Sangam- Confluence of 3 Indian rivers- Ganga, Jamuna and Saraswati. Apart from its Bollywood reference where siblings used to conveniently lost in one such gathering, it also faces quite some stampedes resulting in human lives. This year with the advent of social media, the event became bigger and continues to draw attention.

It is not just Nirupa Roy [Hindi Cinema's most careless mother who would often lose her children in fares or otherwise], the holy event not just draws devotees but many new faces [read media attention or controversies] like Rudraksha girl, Fraud IIT Babas and Mamta Khol-karni turning saint??!?? It seems Bigg Boss got a few contestants for their next season.

Back to Holy Mahakumbh- I was supposed to cover the event but had to turn it down given the uncontrollable aspect of the heavy crowd with their low risk of panic management. Thankfully I did so, as the recent stampede is indeed saddening and heart-breaking.

At such times, you wonder if and when the high technology that we boast of - can take care of such large event management and control. They say the one who can control AI would be the next superpower, I believe if AI has to become a superpower, it needs to strengthen casualty-free and convenient access at all such events and more.

Union Budget 2025

We started from Bihari, we may end it with Bihar. This week, our FM presented the new budget with some good news including - no income tax for people with < 12 lakh income. Secondly, the E-Shram portal where more than 1 cr gig workers in India can get registered, avail ids and, will be provided health insurance under PM Jan Arogya Yojna.

Just a few days ago, I posted about the sad affairs of gig workers in my long-pending post Is Q-Commerce Keeping You-Stay Hungry, Stay Foolish? [For those who missed it, click to read]. How they are made to work round the clock to make a decent living at a lower income and lack of benefits]. And this news came as a fresh whiff of air. I wish I had asked for more- especially subsidy for artificial prosthesis in India, as in the new budget government announced an exemption of customs duty on as many as 36 life-saving drugs. Prosthesis especially life-supporting prosthesis like artificial limbs are either below par or below par but high cost in our country. Unlike Foreign countries, our national health insurance or mediclaim doesn't even support an ounce of it.

Maybe if any Chinese company is reading this, they must try to develop a low-cost- high-quality life-supporting prosthesis for amputees, and deeply seek this technical intervention and advancement.

