Loveyappa ya Love Today Siyappa? Brain rot remakes
If you find Jhanvi Kapoor's acting vying too much for sympathy, you may find her sister Khushi Kapoor's acting trying too much to appear comic book cute. Like really? Unfortunately, it doesn't impress but is rather nauseating.
I wonder if it is ignorance or people being so besotted that they could not give constructive feedback or corrective solutions other than unnecessary cosmetic surgeries.
When I first saw the film's trailer, I didn't have much hope for the film, but I learnt from people on Instagram promos that the film is good, unlike the impression it gives. But I was so wrong to trust social media critics in the age of free tickets, with two packets of popcorn and a pre-written review script.
This is not a film, actually. It is a tragedy that has happened to the original Telugu movie Love Today.
You cannot call the entire project lazy because a lot of focus has been given to stylising the heroine rather than trying to bring s some cohesion between the lead actors who seems to just mouth their dialogues mindlessly, hopelessly, carelessly and irresponsibly.
The film is like very beautiful and simple, and a native charcuterie plate is set in front of you. And you have been given all the elements, neatly laid out with the layout in bold. All you have to do is just take the cue and assemble it in the same design. Yet you fumble cause you cannot still differentiate between your Chowk and your cheese. Oops chalk and cheese.
Guys, dear readers, I do not want to waste my time reviewing this film any further, and neither should you. You better watch the original on Netflix and appreciate original ideas, irrespective of language. I do not know about you, but if I have the liberty to make this statement, I would say based on what I heard from the horse's mouth- I hope Junaid Khan really hears out to his father Aamir Khan.
Comments
Post a Comment
Hi Folks,
You heard me...now its time for Bouquets and Brickbats!