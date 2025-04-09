Loveyappa ya Love Today Siyappa? Brain rot remakes

If you find Jhanvi Kapoor's acting vying too much for sympathy, you may find her sister Khushi Kapoor's acting trying too much to appear comic book cute. Like really? Unfortunately, it doesn't impress but is rather nauseating.

I wonder if it is ignorance or people being so besotted that they could not give constructive feedback or corrective solutions other than unnecessary cosmetic surgeries.

When I first saw the film's trailer, I didn't have much hope for the film, but I learnt from people on Instagram promos that the film is good, unlike the impression it gives. But I was so wrong to trust social media critics in the age of free tickets, with two packets of popcorn and a pre-written review script.

This is not a film, actually. It is a tragedy that has happened to the original Telugu movie Love Today.

Yes, being a non-Telugu speaking audience, I found the original much better than the convenient remake or say, ripped-off Version in Hindi. Lazy acting and lazier adaptation had ripped off the original movie so badly that you want to switch off your TV the moment film stars. The actors, unlike their star parents, lack screen presence, there is zero chemistry, and looks so this interested the project that makes you feel sad for actors who have worked hard for the same, yet playing non-leading roles. I would not say in consequential, because it is not Grusha Kapoor's fault that her screen presence better than her on-screen son, or neither kiku Sharda fault that he has been miscast for a role that could have been better suited for younger actors but was offered to him only because Of his Plus size and makers could not find anyone Else.

You cannot call the entire project lazy because a lot of focus has been given to stylising the heroine rather than trying to bring s some cohesion between the lead actors who seems to just mouth their dialogues mindlessly, hopelessly, carelessly and irresponsibly.

The film is like very beautiful and simple, and a native charcuterie plate is set in front of you. And you have been given all the elements, neatly laid out with the layout in bold. All you have to do is just take the cue and assemble it in the same design. Yet you fumble cause you cannot still differentiate between your Chowk and your cheese. Oops chalk and cheese.

Guys, dear readers, I do not want to waste my time reviewing this film any further, and neither should you. You better watch the original on Netflix and appreciate original ideas, irrespective of language. I do not know about you, but if I have the liberty to make this statement, I would say based on what I heard from the horse's mouth- I hope Junaid Khan really hears out to his father Aamir Khan.