Aap Jaisa Koi Zameen Par: A tale of 2 superstars

Let's face it, rom-coms in today’s Gen Z era have become a challenge. The star-crossed Laila Majnu is done to death; college romance is not enticing new stars. Shah Rukh Khan has started looking visibly older, Salman Khan has a protruding belly and makes bad movie choices, Ranbir Kapoor has been proven an insensitive Casanova, and Barjatya's are in hibernation.

Filmmakers are running out of biopics to mess with history. Hence, modern love stories leave a little to experiment and wokeism [read Hollywood-inspired tales] is the new Orange.

Yet we are hopeless romantics, graduating from Mills and Boon romances to the Korean dramas.





Like Action got a new lease of life with larger-than-life South Indian-inspired gore and actors; romance is finding new shades - noir or modern relationships made complicated yet unnecessarily cynical. Hyper feminism has drugged Indian Cinema wherein everyone wants to be an Angelina Jolie with tons of surgeries.





In such a scenario, a whole lot of responsibility has fallen onto ever charming R Madhvan's shoulders. An actor who gracefully accepted his age and delivered graceful roles, including Rocket Nambi [what a film!]





Well, this blog is not about R. Madhavan, but rather his latest release, Aap Jaisa Koi, on Netflix.





The trailer gives you a hint about the film, and those danseuses around Madhavan soars up your expectations until you watch the film, and Newton's law hits.





The film, with a heart in the right place and a camera in cinematic prose, yet fails to touch the chords it could have had if it had been made a couple of years ago. Let me tell you what didn't work for me in this film and why.



