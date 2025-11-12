Delhi Red Fort Accidental Blast
तेरे घर में विस्फोट हुआ
किसी मुसलमान ने किया
हिंदू ने किया,
किसी सियासतदान ने किया
या किसी भी इंसान ने किया।।।
बात अब सिर्फ़ मंसूबे की रही ही नहीं
बात तो यह है की
तेरे घर में विस्फोट हुआ
बात तो उसकी है जिसका तेरे कारण नुक़सान हुआ
------
©️®️Numerounity
------
You have explosions at your home
doesn't matter who did it- Muslim, Hindu, politicians or any human
. What matters is that there was a blast that happened, and the aftermath it left, the damage it caused. None irreparable.
--------
Kisi musalman ne kiya, hindu ne kiya, kisi siyasatdaan ne kiyaYa kisi bhi insaan ne kiya. baat ab sirf mansube ki rahi hi nahi.. Baat to yeh hai tere ghar mein visphot hua. Baat to uski hai jiska nuksaan hua
Kisi musalman ne kiya, hindu ne kiya, kisi siyasatdaan ne kiyaYa kisi bhi insaan ne kiya. baat ab sirf mansube ki rahi hi nahi.. Baat to yeh hai tere ghar mein visphot hua. Baat to uski hai jiska nuksaan hua
Comments
Post a Comment
Hi Folks,
You heard me...now its time for Bouquets and Brickbats!