Delhi Doom Patakha Dhoom!

The national capital is not just a symbol of pride; it is a metro in visible decay. Blame who? No one has taken responsibility since Late JL Nehru. Thousands of people go missing every year, and there are mammoth pits on the active roads that can successfully usurp from 2 wheelers to four wheelers in a go while the rescue team watch as bystanders with no equipment. Pollution levels are beyond peak, barely any air to breathe. Water is polluted, and internationally banned chemicals are procured with taxpayers' money to add more nails to the coffin. Women, children and even men are not safe unless they are in politics or holding ministerial positions.

Delhi Gumshuda ya Mardaani three?

According to NCRB data, over 3 lakh people are reported missing in India every year. Reportedly, around 23,000 to 24,000 people go missing in Delhi alone ever since 2016 (Economic Times), And 60% of them are women. I am not promoting the Yash Raj film Mardaani, but stating a fact that people live with in spite of their electoral preference.

Road rage or Temple Run?

Roads don’t just crack; they open up like traps, and usurp two-wheeler, a four-wheeler and even a living human being. Rescue follows after the damage—if it follows at all. Even disaster management has turned spiritual, it is more in letter then Reality. As per the Navbharat Times report rs.3 843 crore budget is allocated to Delhi's PWD for infrastructure, including Roads. Yet, in recent months, over 2000 complaints were received about potholes, cave-ins and damage across the city. Collapsing streets, cosmetic repairs, zero accountability- where is the problem? manpower, funding, or failed governance?

Alfresco ya dum Maro Dum

The air is poisoned. Delhi routinely ranks among the top 5 most polluted capitals globally, with AQI levels crossing 400–500 (severe) every winter, levels officially classified as hazardous to life. The water is worse. More than 70% of India’s surface water is contaminated, and cities continue to dump untreated sewage into rivers while importing chemicals banned internationally, paid for by taxpayers who are told to use expensive filters, buy packaged water, or boil water and move on.

Only power is safe. Political proximity is the new Avenger.

Air, water, and land are all polluted as moral standards. Yet our politicians shamelessly make comments and irresponsible speeches to gain mileage. You can't blame them, as they have to compete with the criminals to stay in vogue. And it is a huge competition. The more criminal you are, the better political standing you may have. You will say- BJP, Congress, this dal that party, but I would attribute it to the humans and their depleting moral capital. Idealism is left only on the silver screen to boost profits, and consumerism is at its peak. We are defined by labels and hence, everyone is in the label race, not to achieve self-sufficiency but to outdo the other person, so what if not by merit. The Maslow pyramid is inverted, and Self-actualisation is at the bottom, head inside the ground.

India is rising, but to what? Crimes, deforestation, environmental crisis and inhuman greed. Cause the bridges are falling, mountains are truly moving to dust, and even space science failed to build decent roads between the potholes. It is truly a survival of not just the fittest but also the luckiest and most privileged.

The geometrical bridges of Madison Bhopal, Nagpur, are not just a civil engineering failure but a true representation of the government and its capabilities. Forget China, we are not being India. Ram Mandir resurrection in India was not about historical justice but ended up being a political PR where God was not accessible to locals but an entire list of invitees dressed in opulence and influence.

Ministers are new meme material, and those who are raising their voice for justice are busy filing bail. Oh, not for lame jokes or excessive cursive language, but for making political comments. No, the street dogs did neither, but they are not the vote bank either. Apparently, the administrators forget the difference between solving a menace and creating havoc with even voiceless creatures.

When firecrackers are equated to a religion, the city is definitely gonna dhoom, doom, boom.