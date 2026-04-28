Adulting or Adulteration? The world of Subscription and Pollution
The world is too much with us
I recited this visionary Petrarchan Sonnet -"The World is too much with us" by Williams Wordsworth back in my school days. At that time, "The Daffodils", by the same poet, was the most popular poem in the school and had a record of winning a position in almost every poetry recitation competition, irrespective of who recited it. Of course, the teacher's pet.
Little did I know that one day this not-so-popular poem by Williams Wordsworth would become the reality of Life. I did not know the meaning back then, but I remember this poem for years, even after fumbling after 5 lines during the recitation competition. Well, that truly emphasises learning without understanding.
And that is what modern living has become today.
Adult life or Adulterated life
Real to Real estate
Hitherto, the real estate ads used to entice with- Multistoried apartments with concrete gardens, swimming pools and state-of-the-art facilities, with free AC installed in all rooms blah blah blah.
Very soon, the same estates would proudly advertise- Gardenview, Oxygen Park, Open sky and exclusive apartments disguised as bungalows. Probably, water filters in all bathrooms and centralised air purifiers. And for early bird bookings- get one year of free water softener salt.
People move from individual houses to fancy societies, and their lifestyle shifts from amenities to high maintenance charges.
Electricity is prepaid
Water is no longer free
And the heavy maintenance charges levied by societies still do not ensure clean water.
Whoever said that all the best things in the world are for free has either not been hit by the so-called development bug or is actually living under a rock. Even our idioms bear references to natural resources.
Machines fixing what humans broke
Whoever says that we lack development must see the rising bank balances of politicians and progressive pollution levels. We have happily polluted nature and then invented machines, claiming to fix what we have destroyed.
Cost is high, but the accountability is zero. It gives a semblance to the Indian budget where crores are allocated to certain funds, but nobody really knows what happened to those funds or the promised developments.
Such is adult life, adulterated by pay first, question later.
Air, Water and the Price of Survival
Bamboozled by economics and stressed by rising AQI levels, I was forced to stay indoors, armed with my expensive air purifier and impoverished plants. Akin to the Rime of the Ancient Mariner, there is Global warming everywhere, but my balcony barely gets any sunlight. My Malis [gardener] advised me to water plants with the filtered RO water. What? Err! RO water, really?
Irony is- my RO maintenance guy advised me to install additional Alkaline filters for retaining magnesium, calcium and minerals in the system.
They said RO water strips off nutrients. But I wonder, it strips off water more than the nutrients, and how does a simple filter decide which is the pure water- the one that is discarded or the one that is sent to the tank? Or is it just a marketing gimmick to turn hard water into tasteless drinkable water?
Water hardness - the new urban villain
It is not just AQI that touches four digit even water hardness is alarmingly high.
The tapwater in my society had a hardness level of 1100. No wonder I am losing hair, I'm blaming it all on stress and lifestyle- after paying the bills and taxes, of course.
Taxation and pollution may not just share the same rhyme scheme, but also have a similar sapping style. The government logic says simple- if you can purchase it, you must have money- even if that money has come from a salary already taxed at the source.
Taxation is quite funny! You thought it was a boring economic subject? VAT and Vatavaran [tax and environment] is an interesting discussion.
Anyways, to combat water hardness in my bathroom, I called the Yureka Forbes representative for an estimate, and he quoted Rs. 46,000 per bathroom!
Yes, per bathroom, as each room has a different shaft and supply pipes in this high-rise. Well, this is just the cost of the machine and does not include half-yearly filter changes. I either deploy the solution in one or more bathrooms and washing areas, or replace my washing machine parts every 4 months due to hard water, lead, and scaling.
So even machines cannot fix the broken nature for a sustainable period. Period!
Who thought that adult life would be so adulterated?
The illusion of progress is such that someday, maybe, future generations will visit sanatoriums or museums displaying trees, freshwater rivers, purified breathing Chambers, all by paying a premium subscription price for what nature has once given us for free. Until then, we may continue downgrading our environment, upgrading our gadgets, celebrating our corruption, and proudly calling it development. Cheers!
Numerounity
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Hi Folks,
You heard me...now its time for Bouquets and Brickbats!