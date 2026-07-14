If politicians were Film titles on Amazon Prime

No political agenda, no deep research. Just top-of-mind, associations and a healthy dose of satire. The titles were randomly picked, based on public personas, visibility and perception , and not as a statement of facts.

So please take this with a pinch of salt and a bit of caramel.

If Popular Indian politicians were an Amazon Prime movie title,

Let's begin with everyone's favourite, common man, and uncommon political -

Arvind Kejriwal — Thappad

His political journey has been one constant cycle of confrontations, courtrooms, campaigns and comebacks, with unending drama and mufler that is now a historical emblem.

Raghav Chadha — Youngistaan to Traitor

He became the poster boy of Indian politics and a rousing cadence amongst youth. Whatever transpired, his sudden U-turn [and a mass one] had broken millions of hearts not just on Instagram but in reality as well.

Kangana Ranaut — Khoobsurat

We like her and her unfiltered opinions except those on Indian freedom. What to do?

Yogi Adityanath — Tandav

A larger-than-life image built around strong law-and-order messaging. When the bulldozer enters the arena, background music plays automatically. Hope he settles the Ram Mandir Chanda theft controversy, fair and lawful, without jokers like Anupam Kher in tow.

Ravi Kishan — Omkara

For his fiery persona and memorable face-offs, both on screen and off. [source- Manoj Tiwari on Netflix]

Never misses an opportunity to deliver dialogue with full theatre-mode energy.

Priyanka Chaturvedi — Shakuntala Devi

Poised, educated, and one of the more data-driven voices in political debates. She always seems to have an answer before someone can finish the question.

Smriti Irani — Chachi 420

An actor, politician, debater and campaigner—all rolled into one, but efficiency = none.

Lalu Prasad Yadav & Rabri Devi — Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Indian politics' most iconic political partnership, giving no fodder to turn. And in Indian Politics, family franchises have an excellent box office numbers.

Narendra Modi — Ram Setu (with occasional "Do Knot Disturb" mode)

Grand narratives, big symbolism, and a leadership style that rarely breaks character. Indian poster boy on the International political Arena, looting not just hearts but Italian melodies too.

Nitish Kumar — Dug Dug

The only politician whose political GPS keeps saying, "Recalculating route..."

Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi — Yeh Meri Family

Family package. Combo offer. Political chemistry included.

Nitin Gadkari — Golmaal

Expressways are so smooth... until the next pothole reminds you that life is about balance. And then there are never-ending tolls, falling high-cost bridges to automobiles, disrupting Ethanol. And you accused only Congress of family politics... oops, the demotion was not expected.

Mamata Banerjee — Ghayal

Knocked down? Maybe. Knocked out? Didi O Didi.

Nirmala Sitharaman — Param Sundari

The most powerful woman in the country, she holds the finances. Yet with such a powerful persona, she remains a recluse.

Dharmendra Pradhan — Tamasha

Every academic year comes with almost the same plot twist. More than him, the title belongs to the current education system. And if I may say, he would be one of the reason of BJP downfall, as appearing in social media widely across India and abroad.

Sonia Gandhi — Stree

A threat to many men in politics, in a pizza-loving nation.

Rarely says much. Somehow still dominates the storyline.

Supriya Shrinate — Main Hoon Na

She is Sharp, articulate and always available to defend her party on the TV debate tonight, making her opponents look like dug rabbits.

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Well, that was my quick List. Which politician deserves a different movie title? Drop your suggestions

PS. If this post still offended you, sorry.