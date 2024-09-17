Anweshipin Kandettum is for Thomas Tovin Fans September 17, 2024 0 Comments

I discovered Thomas Tovin in Minnale Murli. And quite liked the film. One of the rarest films where you like both the hero's and the villain's performances equally. They were strong performances indeed. Liked Mohanlal's performance in Drishyam 2 [He was par excellence and the Hindi remake was nowhere near it]. So, when I found a new release on Netflix starring Thomas Tovin, I had to watch it.

Was the film worth the watch? I have my doubts.





Anweshipin Kandettum means seek and you shall find. A perfect title for a murder mystery Thriller. It is a Malyalam film set in Kerela, directed by Darwin Kuriakose. Another good thing about the film is that it is set in early 90s when cellphones etc were not around and brings that old world charm of an investigative thriller.

The film could not evoke a shock or an awe. Though it is a mystery, a la who-dun-it kind of cinema, it felt short on holding attention. Though TT looked quite suave the storyline was more of a narrative than an active investigation. Maybe the language change marred the impact but both the stories have 1 thing in common. In both cases, the suspect kills himself, either by mistake or via a planned move. Watch this film on Netflix to know more.