Mrs Harris Goes to Paris on Netflix Review September 14, 2024 0 Comments

Paris and Christian Dior!

After watching this film, I also feel like, having a Christian Dior Dress. And why not, watch the film especially the scene where they have a special preview of a new Anniversary collection.

The names from Bar Dress to Temptation to Venus, are very present in their true aura, regal, archival, and forever retro chic!

When I started watching this film, I wasn't aware that it would have such an iconic exhibit underlying a very modern-day Cinderella Story.

The Film

Mr Harris Goes to Paris AKA MHGP is an old-world, charming movie about a woman with humble means who dreams of a haute couture. It is the story of a sincere English Housekeeping lady Ada [Mrs Harris] who suddenly stumbles upon a beautiful Dior dress and instantly aches to own one.

But you must wonder if a cleaning lady would manage to earn her dress or not, and if she does, then by what means?

As they say, the Universe conspires with those who sincerely inspire. Well, it's London, and everything is made possible. So in turn of events, she ends up having a beautiful piece and losing it too in no time.

The premise sounds so good and the film has really heart-warming scenes. Netflix left no stone unturned in showcasing this film on my timeline until I clicked to watch and left it mid-way for weeks.

So last night, fully determined as I am, I managed to watch another chunk of this film and completed it this afternoon. Well, why would you be interested in my timetable, so let's move to Mrs. Harris, a very talented Leslie Manville, and her Dior story.

So in a Do or Dior case, Mrs Harris manages to earn a fortune in the form of her late husband's pension arrears[see I told u it is London and things are quite possible], a small reward for returning a priced jewel that she found on her way and a portion of a lost betting money.

Lo and Behold, she lands in Paris. The plane journey was kind of unnecessary and bore no relevance to the story. But what unfolds next is - pure filmy that even Bollywood and Indian TV will be awed to learn. The film doesn't just climax with her acquiring the new dress, but it further explores something very striking MS Colbert challenges Mrs Harris's innate desire in the Hous of Dior.

Watch the film to know more as I do not want to seed spoilers and plant my opinion 😊

Numerounity Review: There is an Ada in all of us.

Ok so it is a "feel-good, Dior Cindrellla" Kinda story but unfortunately not a very seamless or flawless one. The struggle is quite a miss. Suddenly Mrs Harris gets everything on a platter. The erstwhile financial crisis of CD, the chance meeting with the trio Natasha-Andre-Marquis, winning the way into seamstresses Cove, etc. Certain transformations served more as cliches than evolved.

The film lacks Ada's struggle but is filled with cliches that I may have lapped a decade back saying Awwww. The story and portrayal are indeed heart-warming and Leslie Manville becomes a familiar face to watch.

The more impressive performances came from Lambert Wilson and Isabell Huppert who played the roles of Marquis and Colbert respectively. Alba Baptista [Natasha] looked dreamingly beautiful and Lucas Bravo as Andre was good too. The biggest star of the film is the costume designer- Jenny Beaven.

Vintage Dior fashion preview truly transports you into a different world and every time the camera moves inside the Dior house, you are star-stuck. It left me wanting more of it but the story moves back to a dull London, but for a reason.

As I said- Ada is quite relatable, though we do not have a gem of friends like her, the character is quite relatable. You could sense her loneliness, her indifference towards her insensitive employers, her comeuppance with loss in solitude, also including her fascination with a dress without any ulterior or exterior motive beneath. I gave her a silent yet resounding applause when she mouthed-

"Them are the days when you can treat people like scum and expect Loyalty in return"

Verdict: It is a sweet, harmless film..I may watch it again [for the new-found love for the CD world]. Warning- the film may make you want to groom your hair or dress up a little more couture, a little more Parisian, if you are not already.

As Jean Paul Sartre said- Pour Soi, En Soi

I am gonna explore that more. Go watch this film. Am told that there are 2 more films made from the same book, I really want to see them including Mrs. Arris Goes to Paris starring Angela Lansbury [1992]

.....

PS: Is it a better film than "Ticket to Paradise" also streaming on Netflix? Oh, any day. 👍