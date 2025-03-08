Dabba Cartel : Scam or Spam?

Mumbai Monsoon and Dabba,

All female leads and Dabba.

Women in the foreground, making dabba,

and men in background, eating dabba.

Crime in dabba.

malign in dabba..

Feeling empowered with dabba,

feeling overpowered with dabba.

One honest government officer

canned in dabba

and, a cartel

penned in dabba.





Cartel in dabba,

Narcos and breaking bad in dabba..

Netflix and Dabba Cartel!

Boom Boom!





This new series of Netflix

is not your regular story of feminim and chics

it has crime, drug, ambition,

and, an interwoven narration

that keeps you hooked on seats

Interesting, engaging and addictive,

So what if the protagonists are all selfish?

International level series on OTT,

Sigh, with the mandatory angle of LGBT.

Thankfully, clean, not cheap titillation.

The performances came like machine gun

Shabana Azmi. Anjali Anand and Nimisha Sajayan,Sushmita Mukherjee

In the middle of them stood well Gajraj ji.

series is good, but unsure of the message it sends.

But 2 scenes stay with you till the end.

Jyotika's discussion in the ebriated state

And Pathak took "Bhowmick-Varuna" affair new soff his plate!

It's addictive and a little cliched

Wait till you finish episode six.

The last episode didn't cut the slack.

too much glorification of the smack.

All is fine, content and entertainment

but drug abuse is no empowerment.

A pregnant woman makes drugs without apology

only for a want of German pedagogy.

They tried to layer it behind the biryani theory,

totally skipping the irony.

If there is a season two,

hope Makers doesn't glorify drug abuse.

One man's meat is another's poison,

promoting drugs under the guise of helplessness,

is not a reason to treason!





This review has been attempted in the form of a poem/poetry

Let's hope grammar doesn't hinder the creativity.

[2 scenes remain with you even after the series ends. One is when Jyotika unknowingly consumes the drugged water and has a hearty chat with Nimisha. Another one is when Preethi calls Pathak ji and spills the beans about Shankar's wife having an affair with Bhowmick[a very good cameo of Shantanu Ghatak]. The way he hears the news, clips off and clips back a paper [to avoid instant reaction] and then responds back was quite interesting.]