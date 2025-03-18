India' Problematic Law and Order Condition

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India's ex-PM and a legendary poet has penned these beautiful lines in his poem "Kaurav koun, koun Pandav"-





कौरव कौन कौन पांडव, टेढ़ा सवाल है.





दोनों ओर शकुनि का फैला कूटजाल है.





धर्मराज ने छोड़ी नहीं जुए की लत है.





हर पंचायत में पांचाली अपमानित है.





बिना कृष्ण के आज महाभारत होना है,





कोई राजा बने, रंक को तो रोना है.

"Koi Raja bane, Rank ko toh rona hi hai

The last line sums it all up — that, it doesn't matter who becomes the king. The loss has always been borne by the one who is not powerful.

The poem does justice to explain the present day's law which is far from poetic justice. Take any high-profile case from the past- from Jessica Lal, Pune BMW, RG Kar college heinous murder or any-any case, you would only see the accused living freely, and filmmakers minting money by enchasing emotions on screens. People have even stopped writing about them as they fear their own life and peace. Social rage is limited to social media posts that gradually culminate into trending topics or mindless content.

The recent Hit and dance case at Kareli, Baroda where an arrogant law student killed a woman and injured many with his reckless driving will be no different. The social media is not just talking about it but some content makers have already turned it into Parody. It is a clear case of hit but not run cause the accused knows that he can use the law and the dismal state of order in the country to come clear out of it.

You know rash driving is maybe a culpable homicide but it is not as heinous as cracking a second-hand, sexist joke in the country where public representatives are watching porn in the parliament or Bollywood celebs getting a red carpet to represent political parties merely on their past popularity but neither merit nor any added output.

Billionaires are usurping billions of bank money and roaming freely abroad but if a middle-class salaried person takes a loan to buy a roof for his head, is made to pay through his nose, lungs and blood. My language may sound harsh or less polished but you need to go beyond that and see things objectively.

A few days back, while waiting for my cab I heard the conversations of a driver Heeralal, who was complaining that he got late to work as some people were offering prayers in the middle of the road, blocking traffic, and how the government does nothing about them. And Hilal, the vegetable seller laughed and said- the government is not doing anything about the hooligans who are publicly teasing women even during Holi in the name of culture. Bhaisab and there was so much outrage for a second-hand, badly translated joke on the government-awarded influencers.

Sometimes I wonder- what is more dangerous- Crime or lack of order?

Why law enforcement has become a subjective puppet, controlled by the mighty, powerful, popular and mostly the accused?

Why the victim gets just a candle march and accused an essay assignment or a powerful lawyer who could have wielded their skills otherwise?

"Bura na Mano Holi Hai oops Bura na Mano India hai".

I remember when I first met late Shri TN Session, a very eminent leader widely known for his stint as election commissioner. I asked him about the unfair reservation that is rewarded without merit, especially in the field of medicine, and why a strong, meritorious leader like him is not opposing? To which he calmly replied without asking me to shift to Pakistan- You need to sit in Parliament to understand why?

It took me a while to comprehend that answer and to understand why a capable leader like him did not make it to the top position of the country. Unfortunately, I could not meet any stronger leader who could prove it wrong or command the same respect. Yet, I am hopeful. One day we may rise to merit, and one day the content makers will heart the issues rather than just using it up their market, one day media will do honest journalism, and one day true leadership will take over vote bank politics. Hope that it doesn't come for just one day for our T20-loving nation where even a test match can end in 5 days but court cases even wait for hearings.

Holi Mubarak, Jai Shri Hanuman.

.......

Disclaimer: The author is party agnostic and apolitical. So only view-sharing and no political mud-show. Thanks.



