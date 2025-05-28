Mysore Paak to Cannes Fashion and ANI Extortion Drama

George Orwell rightly said, "Journalism is printing what someone else does not want printed; everything else is public relations."

But in the light [Prakash] of ANI’s latest controversy, it's more like, “Journalism is invoicing YouTubers for using your recycled PTI content — everything else is charity.

It is 2025, and it is not just AI but ANI-thing that CANNES happen to anyone. While the Indian Celebs are still struggling to find a good outfit for MET Gala and CANNES, ANI [Asian News International] has found a new revenue stream- encashing the YouTubers who encash the news or, oops, say sensationalise the news with clickbait with Manohar Kahaniya.

Journalistic integrity was buried away long ago, even before that child [Prince] who was rescued after 2 days of a Media circus, from the pit. He not just became national news fodder, oops, but burrowed new lows for the news bottom lines.

And if you wonder if Indian Television is only the medium for cringefests, try YouTube. YouTube, a beautiful platform created for video streaming and content curation, has been reduced to a clickbait and cringeworthy content landmine. [Heyy, Instagram, don't feel bad, you are not far behind].

Game of Al-gor-ithm

Today, the streaming giant doesn't just recommend videos- it curates a relentless parade of chaos, desperate and attention-seeking absurdity. There is no end to human lowness where the feed is less about quality content but is more about capitalising on what triggers reactions- from overdramatic breakdowns, cringeworthy challenges to PR dramas to selfless oops shameless self-promotion, the algorithm rewards manipulation, sensationalism over elevating creativity or meaningful content. Wear a skirt and dance, Voila, you are viral!

Some didn't wear a skirt but peddled outrage for views, now outrage's coming for them, with interest and subscription.

ANI Extortion Drama

ANI's apparently is asking popular [read high-revenue streaming] YouTubers to use their content without permission [even though under the platform's acceptable guidelines] to pay around INR 15 to 40 lakhs for retrospective license. It misappropriately leverages YouTube's policy of channel termination after three copyright strikes. Many YouTubers have complied, but a creator Mohak Mangal, bravely cared to talk about it and brought this into public light".

Dear government- Kripya Prakash Daale, before the propagators make another emblem of Modiji and wear it on their well-exposed bosoms to if not film festivals, maybe the news circus, oops, news debates.

The question is whether they CANNES or They CANNES-not do it but save us-poor public from such horrendous propaganda [or a bid to call for attention] outraging the viewer's modesty. We had enough of Urfi-cation and Orri-fied celebs. Now we are not pleased. So please!

From UAE to Pakistan, India Shining

Let's talk about India's sweet revenge on Pakistan. Apparently, Operation Sindoor was not sufficient to acknowledge and PDA our defence capabilities. Jaipur sweet shops have decided to change all sweets name that ends with Paak, like Mysore Paak, Gond Paak, to Mysore Shree, Gond Shree et all, to honour patriarchy oops promote patriotism.

Cooking technology and etymology be damned, be aware of buying stuff from these shops who equate the word "paak" more with the Pakistani and not the original Sanskrit word- Pakwan/Paak Shashtra or method of cooking. This mindless, irresponsible, Over Top Nationalism is turning the history and heritage into tastless mush.

My question: Why change the name of a popular sweet that was not invented by you? How about creating a new one with the name of your choice? It is akin to grumpy in-laws insisting on changing the name of the girl who was born and named by someone else? [What's in the surname]

Jaipur to aapko meetha meetha mar dega [killing you sweet]. Thank God, Paki-za was released decades ago, otherwise it too would have faced censor battles and turned up as half-baked as Kangana Ranaut's Emergency that mocked the Late PM to showcase her extraordinary tenure.

Before you turn into a Political post, ever wondered how the "Pakoda" would be feeling after this controversy? Or people's names Push-Pak, Dee-Pak, chaapak oops Cham-pak?

Dunno about them, but right now, Ramesh is having a "wale" of time! How? Keep reading...



Ramesh Ka Jhola VS Michael ka Jhola

A luxury department store is selling a gunny bag for 4200 in the UK, and people are unnecessarily calling them out for it. Why? If we can buy "Louis Vuitton" stamped bags at 10,000 and above, what is wrong with Ramesh's name? Oops, it is an Indian name and not a fancy English name that you pay money to buy/wear their names across your neck around [human billboards in the name of show off🤪].

Waah Modiji Waah! Now this is pure redemption. The government should establish and fund "export only" businesses that could sell more such Jhola/ Bags with Indian names scribbled on them. I don't mind volunteering, as anytime I see anyone proudly wear Tommy Hilfiger, Jimmy Choo on their chest, I feel better about myself and my sanity. Umm, I, too, may have worn one such in my childhood, but that was like 25 years plus back, when it was not just imported but it was something different and maybe among the only options a non-digital age teenager had. Times have changed, supplies and awareness too. Do we really care about evolution?

We are living in 2025, and it is serving peak drama, one copyright, one sweet, one outfit and one mindless podcast at a time. People are busy making controversies, vying for attention, ditching their professions for the circus. ANI has ditched journalism for extortion, content creators have ditched content for sensationalism, and Indian influencers/celebs have ditched grace for styling that looks like rejected DIY projects screaming for attention.

Whether it is News, Fashion or Food, all served on a broken platter that makes us less of Incredible India, but more of Incredibly Over The Top India. Sigh.

Oh man, spare that!

PS: too many lights thrown in this "start to finish" post, hope I don't get any "xyz strikes" 🙈

