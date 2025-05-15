Sitare Zameen PE Trailer Champeons the Cause Celebre

Aamir Khan's new film- Sitare Zameen PE Trailer looks Goofy yet Promising or promising yet goofy? Err! It looks like a frame-to-frame copy of the Spanish original Champions.

But have you heard about that movie hitherto?

It's okay, let's not give it to Aamir Khan or this team for the creativity, but I hope the film is good to watch. It is just another sports drama but with a twist. I have not seen the original; I probably would not have if this movie hadn't launched. I may watch, after or before watching this film. Who knows? It's funny to see how all Internet critics are referring to this movie without having any prior reference to the original.

I know that often pre-scripted content is sent to many such reviewers and so-called influencers to promote the films, sometimes doing a negative publicity, smartly by the makers themselves. After all, badnaam hoge to kya naam nahi hoga?

Whatever it is, this movie apparently seems to champion the cause of cause célèbre.

Now that is the power of remake, I would say, to take things in a positive spirit and avoid all the mindless, mushroom reviewers on the Internet.

It is a brave remake, even though the plot and the scenes are a carbon copy, it takes guts to make such films amid the trashy trend of South Indian remix and loud dubbings.

I feel it would be interesting film to watch sans Aamir Khan's over-the-top, goofy act, as visible in the trailer and as irritating in his previous film laal Singh Chadha.

Humour is an essential element to avoid drudgery, but excessive goofiness is as damaging as excess salt in any dish.

Does it have anything new to offer? Ummm, the cast, maybe. Aamir Khan and Genelia's pairing is fresh. And hopefully a sensible film, along with all the nonsense like love your phone, oops autocorrect- loveyapa and Mere husband ke toxic biwi online.

Taare Zameen pe VS Sitare Zameen pe comparison would be inevitable but it would be a great idea to make this film available across schools [provided it is a sensibly made film] to increase awareness and bring inclusiveness.

But like they say, as cliche as it may sound- ye to trailer hai, Picture Abhi Baaki hai.

....



