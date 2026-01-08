Privatising your truth?



I may argue seldom, but I have stopped fighting for my rights ages ago. They say fight. I ask with whom?

The oppressor cannot be the judiciary. Deaf ears are the byproduct of hard hearts. Please do not equate a hard heart with a hardened one. Talking just trivialises it.

Justice has a redundant concept in the hands of power and politics. Until the latter two agree, justice cannot be deemed. And when the power & politics are the key oppressor, who will tend to justice? I have seen narratives being changed. They say- you are vocal, yet you do not express.

Yes, but being vocal is not necessarily about being always white and black. The angst sometimes stems from a lack of expression, resulting in frustration. Understand the power of saying fewer things, yet vital. Learning does come at a cost. And all the learnings are not equal.

The world is not about equality. Equality, per se, is an unequal concept. Justice is what matters.





They say- look at the legacy when women people have raised their voices and fought with the system. I still find it futile in the current system. I told you na- when the oppressor is the power, it cannot be the judiciary.





Stopped writing a diary, fearing that it may scar the genuine reader, justice remains unyielding.





Many truths burning in the chest, ashing the heart up.

Time passed, time healed a few.

Or maybe time has taught boring scars,

In the name of toughening up?





It is important to fall. It is important to rise after the fall. I feel sometimes, the fear of falling results in scarred hearts.





If you are reading this post, do not be judgmental, be compassionate and do not fear the fall.





Need not privatise your truth. Be vocal and, unlike me, do not walk away quietly but confront, and confront it powerfully.





Happy New Year 2026

---

Numerounity



















