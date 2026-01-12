The Great Sweet Shamshuddin Family

Religion, politics, and film criticism aside, watching a film should be a primary form of entertainment. The hints should be subtle and the experience wholesome.

I'm not sure if this film was wholesome, perfect, or entertaining, but after a point, it becomes an engaging and interesting watch. And that point arrives with the entry of Akko, played lovingly by the charming Farida Jalal, as she brings the film from script to the screen, quite literally. The primary reason I wanted to watch this film was its female star cast: Sheeba Chadda, Farida Jalal, Dolly Ahluwalia and Juhi Babbar, in that order.

My favourite of the ensemble is Sheeba Chadda. Men, it's over two decades since Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam- where the lead stars, like a universal beauty, Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan, have gone into hibernation, and become irrelevant, respectively. But Sheeba Chaddha is only shining. She is a female Dev Anand- every green!

Yeah, every role she is cast in becomes an "every green". More adulation later, let's talk about comparison.

Actor VS Sweet/Mithai Box

The great Shamshuddin family is like a mithai box - different flavours, textures, and personalities, but together they create a sweet viewing experience. Actors are often compared with their successors or, at times, with fireworks, amongst others. How about a comparison with sweets?

Purely based on the film, the roles, and the actors themselves. Let's see which mithai resembles the ensembles the most?

Farida Jalal as Akko- Jalebi- timeless, flawless, and filled with sweetness at every spiral. Her presence is affable and her sarcasm unbeatable. In a scene where she says- chote bhai ka darr dikha rahi hai, the humour is delivered crisply like Jalebi Max pro just off from the wok.





Kritika Kamra as Bani- Tiramisu. Calm, sophisticated, and a balancing fusion of contrasting flavours.

Juhi Babbar as Humera- Rasogulla- Soft, spongy and every time you press, she oozes sweetness. Remove the syrup, and you can convert it into a spicy gravy dish, rich on screen/palette nonetheless. I have seen her performing live, not just once, but on multiple occasions, and I can vouch for an unexplored talent out there.

Dolly Ahluwalia as Asiya- Balushahi - may look traditional and old-fashioned, but you need to develop a taste. Once it is there, there is no going back, no going "bake" ever on this deep-fried ethnic ball of sweet that bursts sweetness into your palate, so gratifying.

Sheeba Chaddha as Saafiya - In a sweet shop, she is the Bhujiya, compliments every meal, and makes it crunchy and savoury. So was her act entailing the ordeal of a widowed woman in a home that is not her home.

Joyita Dutta as Latika- Sonpapdi- Enthu and present everywhere, changing hands yet not belonging anywhere.

Purab Kohli as Amitava- Strawberry cheesecake. Very Cheesy, and you may not pick it as the first thing from a Diwali charcuterie board, but once you do, it melts, oozing comfort and finishes up with a berry tanginess.

Natash Rastogi as Nabeela- Kaju Katli- Sweet, elegant and a bland presence to make the platter look great.

Shreya Dhanwantry as Iram- Cotton Candy, light, fun, and childlike chaotic energy.

Fireworks? works!

Well, that's about the actors and their roles akin to popular sweets and savouries. If I have to compare them to fireworks, purely based on their roles and overall presence in this film, I could quickly add-

Sheeba Chadda as Fuljhadi[evergreen remember?], Farida Jalal as Anar [looks small but is a light powerhouse and God Forbid, you don't want it to burst], Shreya D as Chakri [keeps spiralling 🌀], Purav Kohli as Musical Rocket [makes too much of irritating sound before bursting into beautiful light works], Anup Soni as Serpent tablet [marks a presence suddenly from nowhere. but doesn't leave a bad mark, Joyita Dutta as Tikli bomb [playfully bursting here and there without much impact]. Sorry, guys, I seldom burst crackers, and my knowledge is limited. However, do not limit yourself to popular OTT and mindless series; go watch this film.

The Great Shamsuddin family is like any other good, connected family and is heartwarming in this era of nuclear and private families that fail to honour their relations

Numerounity







