Tere Ishq Mein is a joke on Liver Cirrhosis & Psychology

Tere Ishq Mein "Grey-ta Garb-age" Psychology

One wannabe psychology counsellor couldn't find the right subject for her thesis, nor could she do justice to what she proposed and ended up killing a whole family, including herself. She grows up to be an alcoholic who lands a job as a consulting psychologist in Indian defence and risks a whole nation on the war front, to justify toxic, self-absorbed behaviour and alcoholism. And that's what the whole film, Tere Ishq Mein, is about.

And then there is a pyromaniac hero whose mother dies due to a fire accident, yet he is made to bark and bite arson at the drop of a hat. Irony is that this happens due to the acknowledgement of a student claiming to be a psychologist and trained professors from a reputed Indian university.

...





Cinema used to have grey characters who fell hopelessly in love, reforming or completely destroying themselves in the name of aashiqi-mashooki, leaving their whole family behind, gasping for logic. They said the greatest love stories were tragic. Still, this whole film is less of hopeless love and more of the self-absorbed behaviour of the female protagonist, who happens to be hot and privileged.





The hero is no saint, but his violent behaviour is fuelled by a childhood trauma. He indeed needed counselling, but he ended up with someone who needed it more desperately. The amount of disgust you feel at the start of the film for Dhanush is double the empathy you feel towards the second half. The best part of the film is the essence- jo ishq mein marte hai, woh bhi kisi ke bete hote hain.





Ideally, the film should have stopped by then or ended with a political justice. It unfortunately doesn't.













Liver Cirrhosis and Indian Defense





One whole lifetime is wasted over obsessive compulsive behaviour of a lesser character aspiring to be a psychologist but fails to be a human, and yet is hired by top government agencies to clear off sober pilots who protect the country. Call it Irony or haemoglobin deficiency, but the film is so flawed that it failed medical science. A severe alcoholic woman who is down with liver cirrhosis gets pregnant, and then she drinks throughout her pregnancy, completes her trimester and yet delivers a healthy baby even after drinking profusely. We want to tell real stories but are so dunked in our vanities that, in spite of last-stage liver cirrhosis, she looks as radiant and made up as her youthful days, but of course with a nude lipstick.

It's a joke on all people suffering from or deceased.





Tere Ishq Mein or Toxic Ishq?

This hyper glorification of obsessive compulsive behaviour is- tere ishq mein. A film that is no close to previous marvels like Ranjhna, but a confused mashup of different films by Anand L Rai.





While Dhanush was the perfect cast and is the best part of the film, along with Painuli and PrakashRaj. If you still feel positive about the protagonist, replace Kriti Sanon with a regular actor or model and revisit your rebellion. If you think she was over the Top, well, watch Zeeshan Ayub's performance.





Numerounity Quips

Well, after this film, you may disagree that Nirupa Roy was the most careless mother in the cinematic universe.







