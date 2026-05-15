BJP Crisis in Delhi NCR - Homebound to Bengal

West Bengal votes, Delhi NCR gloats

We all know about the legendary Bengal elections. What few people knew is how it had the unsung ability to demobilise the Delhi-NCR routine.

Those "a few" people are the normal public of Delhi NCR who are crying for -Maid In India.

Yes, Maid in India is the new precious commodity, and finding a good maid is like white Gold, err, no, white elephant.

Now that the elections are over, subsidies are restored, note for vote settled, and homecoming is still pending. It is the corporation's favourite month for appraisals. Chances are that your bonus, even after putting 18hours a day for a 8 hours office duty, would not have gained you 5% to 10% dignified increment, unless you are a cunning, conniving, boss's sycophant. The maids' salaries have seen a hike of 20% to almost 50%. In spite there is no guarantee that the one you have hired will perform even at par on the promised KRA.

KRA

The Key result area, best translated as Kyu Rakhe Aapko, takes a backseat in the household. You may be Miranda Priestly in your office, but you cannot make your maid move a needle, let alone at a glacial speed, if she doesn't intend to. She is not your resource, cost centre, but your HR, who is sure to fire you at the drop of a hat. And you think Gen-Z is a difficult nut to crack. Huh! try the Gen-z Maids.

Gen-Zee Maids

Gone are the days of JI Madam; today, you need to show utmost. respect the maid, ensuring she eats on time, has sufficient rest, desired screen timing, amongst other things, to retain her till a week's end at least. Because you think stickiness comes with time, if a month has passed, the maid is sure to stay. We may not wait for our spouse to come back from work as fervently as we wait for the maid to come to work. "Didi main kaam pe nahi aayegi" is the biggest heartbreak line ever. You keep wondering, what did I do that made her say so? Pointless, the neighbouring aunty has offered her 500 bucks extra to usurp your timings.

Election woes

They have been summoned to vote, saying- No vote, no subsidy.

They cannot provide employment, but are summoned to vote.

You must vote, but then the government should also keep the infrastructure ready, rather than just giving subsidies to domestic natives who feel working for money is a waste of time when people are willing to pay for sub-standard work and the government for BPL.

High salaries, limited work, zero accountability, moods wired with integrated circuits, yet the household economies are at the losing end as a majority of maids have flown away to West Bengal for the elections and have not returned yet. "No tickets didi", unless you sponsor one. Sure, as long as she returns home, we are all eager to be Jaya Bachchan from K3G to welcome her aboard, but like Shahrukh from the same film, they would betroth another job and go missing from the station. Calls unanswered, sims thrown, you wonder is this the same person who you bought a new dress on Diwali when you couldn't buy for yourself. We aren't that lazy, but the problem is another blog post or posts altogether.