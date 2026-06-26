Devil Wears Meryl Streep oops Prada

Iconic returns after 20 years!

There are sequels, there are prequels, and then there is - Devil...with Meryl Streep.

The best part of the film is watching Meryl Streep embracing Miranda Priestly: rude on the surface, but undeniably brilliant and iconic underneath.

I do not clearly remember when I first watched this film. Now that's unacceptable, given my elephantine memories about films. But when I first watched the first film, I was too busy wondering about profits, costs, EBITDA, and everything that comes with the corporate world. This time, those details did come alive and in a very different yet relevant way.

But did this sequel do justice to the original one?





The first part was indeed iconic and may be the best film on fashion thus far. This one feels more like a follow-up. It has its moments, but it doesn’t quite give you the same unforgettable highs. The first film made you feel like you were witnessing a moment; this one is more like a transformation—perhaps a little too transactional at times. This one is more like a follow-up, but it doesn't leave moments for you to ponder while being too overwhelming.





Miranda is, of course, the most awesome... Andy is complimentary, less evolved, but less poised. She, with Emily Blunt, could have been more impactful. However, Stanley Tucci remains one of the best things about the film. Justin Theroux could have had a different role, and some other actor could have played Benji.

The original had every scene with an effortless impact. The dialogues landed naturally, and the brilliance was woven into the storytelling. Here, a few moments feel imposed rather than organic. That easy flow—the one where every scene felt stylish, sharp, and memorable—is missing.

Many dialogues are witty and tongue-in-cheek, but some feel slightly forced—as if they were added because the film desperately needed more quotable lines. Yet the best ones came from Miranda. She is now a lesson in management case studies, I believe. If not, I will be happy to make one :)

The film truly begins to find its rhythm after the interval. The "shape of women" was eclectic, and Lady Gaga was a cinematic treat. That is when it finally takes you back to the world you hoped The Devil Wears Prada would return to.

The characters in the original felt distinctive without becoming caricatures. Unlike some forced fashion-world portrayals elsewhere, The Devil Wears Prada was about characters and never about exaggerated caricatures. It was about design, beauty, originality, ambition, and the quiet power of style. Maybe it will take some time to sink in, despite drawing relevance, yet combined with chivalry and super-heroic charisma. Maybe a second watch is required. Of course, especially when I have watched the original again, I may watch this prequel repeatedly, hoping for another sequel, this time sooner.

Thats All!

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