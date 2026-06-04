Yeh Modi Itne Melody Kyu Hai? Khanna Aunty on Achche Din and Serial Prime Minister
From Chacha to Chowkidaar
Last week, Khanna Aunty threw a big party. Not celebrating just her anniversary, but the fact that our beloved PM Modiji has surpassed Nehruji to become the longest-serving PM of India.
She was generous and did mehmaano ka swagat [welcomed the guest] with a special Tea- Champagne called Royal Bengal.
Here's a quick tea, oops, tete a tete from her eclectic bash.
Me: Nice party, Aunty!
Khanna Aunty KA: Thanks, Beta. It's not a party but a bash. Modiji surpassed Nehruji to become the longest-serving PM of India.
Me: Oh, that means, now the buck stops at Modiji, after years of Nehru "Bashing"?
Khanna Aunty: Betaji, this is Modiji's bash and not Nehruji's. Btw, I really liked your article on the BJP crisis in Delhi NCR. I really want to treat you with our special dessert, watermelon and chocolate salad - Melony Milan. Can you guess the secret ingredient?
Me: Jhal muri?
K Aunty: Haha, you are a very funny girl. Jhal Muri is also on the menu, but at the snacks counter.
You see, today's menu is inspired by fireless cooking.
Me: Oh, why, AUNTY, have you also run out of LPG supply?
Khanna Aunty: Oh no, not at all. Modiji has made Iran open the straits of hormones, full-time LPG through the ADANI pipeline.
Me: Strait of Hormuz, you meant?
Aunty: Same thing, haha, potato tomato. When you hit perimenopause, the glacial melt, the increased GST on medicines, Geo Politics, doesn't hurt as much as the traitor Hormones do. Harmanes Bewajah!
I couldn't agree less on the hormonal warfare, but natural harmony does concern me.
I sneaked into the dining area, hoping to quickly finish my dinner. Call me asocial, but I'm better off stuffing my mouth with oily party food rather than exchanging genuine smiles with fake and greasy people on the lawn. Yawn, while some were bragging eulogies on the stage, some came wearing the chowkidaar cap.
No wonder such people encircle the PM coterie. Whatever happened to the "Nindak Niyare Rakhiye" [Keep critics close to you]
From Chowkidaar to Media Chutkula [Joke]
Anyways, while I moved at the beverage counter looking for the missing buttermilk, a familiar hand fell on my shoulders. It was Khanna aunty wanting me to try their special chai chach, an alliteration made from the finest jersey cow milk, imported from Switzerland, topped with Darjeeling fine blend with a hint of Saffron. She quipped- You see now, even Bengal is under Modiji. Waah modiji waah!
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Hi Folks,
You heard me...now its time for Bouquets and Brickbats!