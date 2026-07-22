Netflix Lock upp Season 2 Files contestants, Chargesheets and First Impressions





I'm not a big fan of reality shows. In fact, I can barely sit through one. Yet here I am, continuing to watch Lock Upp Season 2 on Netflix.





<hypocrisy bhi seema hoti hai>





Maybe it's because it's on Netflix. Maybe a friend's nudge got me curious after I left the 1st episode half-watched. Now I am binging on the series. Or perhaps it was the irresistible temptation to watch Kangana Ranaut, unfiltered.





Apparently, she has a blink-and-you-miss-it role this season, thus far.





And while Riteish Deshmukh and the ever-vivacious Farah Khan are doing a fine job as hosts, you can't help but miss the larger-than-life presence that Salman Khan or Kangana Ranaut brought to the format. Some hosts don't just anchor a show; they become part of its identity.





Never mind. I'm only on Episode 9, and before I gradually lose my original perspective on the contestants—as inevitably happens when strategies, alliances, manipulation, and carefully crafted narratives begin to take over—I thought I'd pen down my first impressions.

Sach ya sazza - My first Impression

I am only nine episodes into Lock Upp 2, and this is probably the best time to judge the contestants.





Why? Because reality shows are masters of manipulation. The further you go, the more edits, alliances, fan wars, emotional arcs and carefully crafted narratives begin to shape your opinion. Before that happens, here are my first, completely unfiltered impressions.





Unlike a real jail, this is one prison where everyone desperately wants to stay locked up. Strange? Absolutely. But that's the business model of reality television…





Some of these contestants are household names. Others were complete strangers to me. Either way, these are my fresh, unfiltered observations before the game starts rewriting the people.

Undertrials vs Convicts

In an actual prison, inmates broadly fall into two categories—undertrials, whose fate is yet to be decided, and convicts, whose history has already defined them.





The contestants of Lock Upp can also be viewed through a similar lens.

Convicts

These are the seasoned reality-show veterans. They've survived eliminations, mastered camera angles, know when to cry, when to fight, when to hug, and exactly how to manufacture a viral moment. Reality television is their natural habitat.

My top picks are: Sufi Motiwala, Shreya Kalra, Akanksha Chaudhary

Undertrials

These are the television actors, social-media personalities and celebrities who are stepping into this battlefield without much reality-show baggage. They still have the chance to surprise us—or completely disappoint us.

Top picks: Laila, Madhuri Jain, Pamela [though she was in a bling show that I did not watch]









Here's my charge sheet.

Ram Kapoor





Charges: Offensive





One of television's biggest names, Ram Kapoor walks into the show with perhaps the strongest pre-existing image. Thankfully, he isn't trying too hard to protect it.





I'm not used to seeing him in reality television, which automatically makes him more interesting than contestants who arrive with a ready-made playbook. His off-the-cuff remarks, dry humour and occasional celebrity tantrum feel unscripted.





He is trying to sound politically correct but doesn't toe the line to his on-screen image.





Shreya Kalra





Accusation: Badtameez





A complete unknown to me before the show.





She seems determined to burn every bridge available by picking fights with almost everyone. Oddly enough, that's exactly what makes her watchable.





Her "I'm not here to please anyone" attitude works because she doesn't appear desperate to belong to a group. Whether that's strategy or personality remains to be seen. Love her or hate her, she refuses to disappear into the background.









Yogesh & Akanksha





Charge: Tu Jhoota yeh Makkar





If I'm being brutally honest, I wouldn't have gone looking for either of them outside the show.





Yogesh appears calm, balanced and surprisingly observant. Akanksha, however, often feels like she's enjoying the power that comes with arriving as part of a duo.





Coming into a game with a built-in ally is an unfair advantage over contestants who must build trust from scratch.





Let's see who lasts longer.









Madhuri Jain





Charge: Manipulator





Ashneer Grover's razor-sharp one-liners made Madhuri Jain an instantly intriguing contestant.





Ironically, she's been almost invisible so far.





Perhaps she's conserving energy for later. Or perhaps she simply doesn't have enough to offer.





If the makers had replaced her with Ashneer himself, now that would have been explosive television.





And yes... what exactly was the mystery surrounding the third child?









Sufi Motiwala





Charge: Bully





I expected sarcasm. Wit. Fashion commentary. Some deliciously sharp observations.





Instead, he's trying a little too hard to be everyone's saint.





At this pace, unless he starts sizzling soon, he'll simply fizzle out.









Akanksha Chamola





Charge: Attention Seeker





Probably the sharpest people-pleaser in the house.





She somehow manages to become the centre of every conversation.





Whether her pre-show publicity was genuine or carefully curated PR hardly matters now.





What I genuinely appreciate is her openness about not wanting motherhood. In an industry obsessed with selling perfect family images, that's a refreshingly honest stand.









Dheeraj Dhoopar





Charge: Ego-friendly





He seems more interested in being safe than actually playing the game.





For someone who claims to be television's leading man, he currently feels like background noise.





One of Kangana's observations sums him up perfectly—he lacks main-character energy and is nowhere close to SRK of even TV days.









Harshad Chopda





Charge: ungrateful



Another hugely popular television star, I'm made to believe





Unfortunately, popularity isn't translating into personality. He used to look good in a few shows that I may have seen, but today he appears quite fake.





Everything feels overly polished, painfully vocal and quite fake. Hosts seem to be going Gaga over him; I am not.









Shivangi Joshi





Charge: Boring

Another familiar television face still trapped inside her soappy, damsel image.





Perhaps she'll eventually shed the sweet, innocent bahu persona. Right now she looks unsure of who she wants to be inside the game.









Sunita Ahuja





Charge: Ghar Ka Bhedi





One of the biggest names esp after her explosive appearances on social media off late- bashing her famous husband left, right and centre.





I expected an atom bomb. So far I've got none.





She has the personality, confidence and fearlessness to dominate conversations, but she's still holding herself back. Seriously, we did not want a dull guru-maiiya inside. She needs to live up to her bold image as appeared outside.









Varun Yadav (Laila)





Charge: Bad Influence





Questionable nickname.No idea who he was, but as a contestant - Excellent so far.





His introduction did little for me, but every episode afterwards has improved my opinion. Unlike many influencers who rely purely on follower counts, he actually has the spark to justify his presence.





A genuine dark horse.









Pamela Serena





Charge: Kalesh Queen





Another pleasant surprise. I've never managed to even open her Dubai Bling series, but Pamela brings fun without trying too hard.





The house needs contestants like her to balance all the plotting and politics. She is fun to watch





I hope she stays.









Riyaz Aly





Charge: Unoriginal





I knew very little about him before the show. I still do.





I'd simply like to hear him speak more. I would not comment on his fan following, but he needs to show his personality rather than being a background, invisible prop.





Shresta





Charge: privileged No idea, nor do I want to have one. Sorry, but her presence is not interesting or even noticeable. By the time I publish this article, I am sure she would be evicted.

Shilpa Shinde

Charge: Farzi Victim

Poster girl of prime-time reality shows. She can get into your nerves. Not a "play-safe" contestant, and that makes her interesting after the initial run-of-the-mill act.

She will stir hornets and blow horns.



Final Verdict

This is only Episode 9. By Episode 30, I might disagree with almost everything I've written today—and that's precisely what makes reality television fascinating.





The game changes. People change. Or perhaps, the edits simply convince us they have.





Until then, this is my first charge sheet. So who is your favourite prisoner- convicted and under trial? Do let me know.



Till then, if you're already watching the show, happy viewing.





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