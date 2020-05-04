World Famous Lover Review





I did not felt Arjun Reddy, to be a gross misogynist film, in fact I liked that movie 3000 times better than its mindless Bollywood copy. Post the movie, Telugu actor Vijay Devekonda got a new fan in the Hindi speaking crowd.





I kind of liked Vijay D screen presence and performances so much that I quickly end up watching his 2 other Telugu films- Dear Comrade and NOTA. And quite liked them too. And then came- World Famous Lover.













World Famous Lover





After Doordarshan, YouTube, online video streaming like Prime Video and Netflix is the greatest tool for movie lovers like us who may not know the language but we love watching regional esp South Indian movies with subtitles. The dubbed ones are gross injustice and unless you do not have some hold on those languages, their demographies, you may not like/ relate to the concepts. So learn to speak "Ra" in at least 3 different forms or end your statements with "Endi" before you watch a Telugu movie or spend time at these regions, wholeheartedly like I did.





Thanks to Netflix, I can watch the film [decently subtitled] in the comfort of my bedroom and surprisingly with my husband. My husband does not like watching Regional films unless they are dubbed in Hindi and spells- MASALA, so that's why it was a surprise element. Or maybe my Lockdown Pasta did the trick but we watched this movie.





So, let's talk about this movie- The World Famous Lover.





World Famous Lover is 3 stories in one [not linked] with a self-absorbed protagonist. The protagonist who is a charming misogynist, almost all through the film. Yes, I used that word. And they have tried to use this adjective, throughout the first half, quite well. They actually showed him as a chauvinist and a self-obsessed person. Even though the two chalk and cheese stories, he lived in.





The first story set in a coal mine project- Yelladu. I was very fascinated to see a story set in Yelladu mines, there were quite some rustic elements attached to it but when I saw a cheesy Human Welfare officer and the union leader romancing over the mines, lying over the coal grounds- I was like -WTF!





The only saving grace of the story was the lead actress Aishwarya Rajesh -who played the role of Suvarna. Suvarna who had no OTT dialogues or scenes and makes you move with her character.





The movie then moves to Paris with a cliche written all over. And by this time you are already bored with the film and want it to conclude asap.





From this point of time, you really do not want to tug along. But the film drags, unfortunately, scene after scene. All your hopes are pinned for the climax.





Climax sigh came after quite a long time and in spite of how respondent it was, you were happy that this over finally. It saved you from the guilt of finding the faults in the lackluster film thoroughly when it was actually a gem. No, it wasn't. Even though it intended to, the end result was disappointing.





The climax is a modified version of Arjun Reddy. Arjun Reddy a film so cult that even a bad copy of that film (Kabir Singh) sold like hotcakes. No Vijay D we expected more from you.





World Famous Lover is a complete formula-driven film. It tries to encash almost the same formula it used in Arjun Reddy, with more grandeur but it failed for me, failed miserably. I feel Arjun Reddy was a cult classic in spite of many disturbing elements it was accused of.

World Famous Lover is a story of 2 modern-day lovers- Gautham and Yamini with 2 interwoven stories set at 2 different places and 2 different classes.

The film is not about the writing block but the mental block that one parter often develops in a relationship. The writing is good- missed with fresh approach and cliches alike but somehow it does not stitch that well.





The movie had quite some aggressive moments esp the one where Gautham dents a stranger's car unapologetically and ends up thrashing him with the stone. It was unnecessary heroism and makes you despise the character even more. Besides, it sends the wrong precedents without any rhyme and reason, just to bring the jail angle to it.

There are too many loopholes- like Vijay claims to have written many books but have not taken for publishing cause he believed they had no souls. And I wonder how that Paris story suddenly grew a soul and sells 5 million copies and yet is termed- incomplete. Maybe I missed the piece somewhere but it didn’t link to me how the story of Paris and Yellandu had an unfinished climax to Gautham and Yamini’ story? Anyways. The breakdown scene was unnecessary, the emotional outburst was moving but stretched too far. Unfortunately, The world-famous lover begins to isolate and scares you with his shenanigans.





Let's talk about other actors who made this movie worked, for whatever charm it had.





The movie had 4 different lead actresses. Rashi Khanna played Yamini and was such a delight to watch. Given her supremely good looks I for once mistook her to be the late Vinod Khanna’s daughter. Her acting was subtle n styling was a charm. Aishwarya's Suvarna was brilliant indeed. Paris was cliche but it was nice to watch Izabelle on celluloid after a long time.





Overall all the actresses were great and looked beautiful.





Maybe they were overcompensating for his not so inspiring, not so impressive look or demeanor throughout. No, he did look reasonably good in the Yellandu union leader role but it was the flawless Suvarna who stole his thunder. Actually, why complaining, it was meant to be that and that's when you applaud Vijay Devekonda who is not insecure to play the "wrong" cameo.





Unfortunately, Vijay D is typecasted in this role, in a film so lackadaisical, so OTT that it will take a real good character and plot for him to emerge back. And please no psycho lover with the pseudo path of self-destruction leading to self-discovery. Maybe a stronger man like we see emerging in NOTA.





The film indeed has few charming stuff like air diving which was superbly shot. Overall I feel that the movie really had a soul but it goes juxtapose here and therein the transition.



Here is what I liked about the film-



1) The Yelandu story- beautifully written and shot.

2) The lead actresses

3) A scene where Gautham cries that he has no one in the world- makes you feel empathetic and angry at the same time.

4) The sky diving scene was breathtaking and inspiring.



What I disliked

1) Unnecessary aggression

2) Idolizing Smoking even in the face of pain.











And in spite of its dull treatment, it felt better than the utter chauvinistic/misogynist films like PKP and sweetie Titu sagas which have only one track approach towards cliche women and non-respecting men and makes someone else pay for your entertainment. But living a society, you need to evaluate all stories unless they create unwarranted havoc. Unfortunately, I wonder if WFL is waste of all efforts. Go watch to have your own opinion.





PS I have heard that KJO has bought the remake rights of the film, so you may never know that it becomes next PKP ver 3 of Bollywood or yet another Kalank. Wait and watch, Bollywood ripping another good movie.



