Four Must Watch Films from 2024

Like MSME, which makes a huge contribution to the Indian GDP, small-budget movies make a significant contribution to creativity and wholesome entertainment. So, if you are interested in watching some good, meaningful content in the comfort of your own device, here are 4 four films you may enjoy watching.

1) Vijay 69

Starring Anupam Kher, Chunky Pandey, and Guddi Maruti, it is a story of a 69-year-old swimming coach try to build achievement against his name before he bids goodbye to the world. It is a heartwarming movie featuring one of my favorite Bollywood classic songs.

Available on Netflix

2) Ctrl

After Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Pandey steals your heart as a crazy social media influencer who takes the help of an AI app to erase the footprints of her long-standing boyfriend only to find him dead under mysterious circumstances. After the suspicious death of the IT prodigy and AI whistleblower, Suchir Balaji, the movie gets even more relevant. And a must-must watch for all people.

Available on Netflix

3) Rautu Ka Raaz

Set in cinematic Himachal Pradesh, it is a murder-crime thriller that starts, proceeds and wraps beautifully. Nawajuddin Siddiqui's performance is top-notch.

Available on Zee5

4) Merry Xmas

Simple, slow, and subdued with a non-conventional star cast. This film banks on the protagonist's shoulders and they deliver too. I have already written a detailed review here.

Available on Netflix