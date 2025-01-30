Is Q Commerce keeping you Stay Hungry, Stay Foolish?

Q-Commerce, or the “quick commerce” revolution, promises instant gratification—but in reality, it’s often the very thing making you stay hungry and foolish.

The Art of Q [Quick] Commerce

Quick commerce is like your personal genie, not wishes, but it grants you deliveries in minutes. It’s the art of getting what you need—groceries, snacks, undergarments, last-minute gifts, and even the new mobiles these days—planned or at the nick of time. It's the present, the future of shopping, where waiting more than 30 minutes feels like a lifetime.

In the world of quick commerce, the only thing faster than delivery is the rate at which your cravings hit. The "quick commerce" is the unsung hero that makes the impossible happen, delivering everything from groceries to gadgets in mere minutes.

How Q-Commerce Shifted from Need to Greed, from Convenience to Impatience

Q-Commerce began with a noble promise: to meet your needs quickly and efficiently. You needed something and you wanted it fast. At first, it was all about convenience. Need milk but is it raining outside? Tap-Tap and Bam, it’s at your door in 20 minutes. That’s brilliant! But somewhere along the way, Q-Commerce shifted.

The Science of OverIndulgence

What began as a solution to meet essential needs has gradually turned into a cycle of overindulgence. People aren’t just ordering essentials anymore—they’re ordering everything. Snacks at 3 a.m., random gadgets, last-minute party supplies, even impulse purchases. Q-Commerce made it so easy, the lines between necessity and luxury started to blur and blur more rapidly than e-commerce.

The platforms themselves have jumped on this shift, constantly pushing deals, bringing new launches, offering flash sales, or promoting “deals of the hour.” This created a culture of “If it's easy and cheap now, why wait?” What was once about getting your daily groceries delivered is now about getting whatever you want, whenever you want it, almost wherever you want it [urban codes] —sometimes with no real need, but because it’s available.

From Convenience to Impatience:

Q-Commerce’s promise of speed was its golden ticket. Get things fast, and make life easier. But here’s the catch: the more we got used to quick deliveries, the more impatient we became. It’s no longer about "I need milk," it’s about "I need it now—like, right now."

Delivery windows of 30 minutes soon felt like an eternity. We’ve all been there, tapping the app, waiting for a delivery that’s only 15 minutes late, and suddenly, we’re thinking, “What is taking them so long?!” What used to be a joy—the convenience of getting something delivered in minutes—now feels like a mild inconvenience when it’s not on time. We’ve gone from "I can wait" to "Why isn't it here yet?"

Platforms also feed into this impatience. They know we’re in a rush, so they promote even faster delivery options, for an extra cost, pushing the expectation that anything—everything—should be delivered immediately.

In a world where everything waits for no one, quick commerce gives us the luxury of being impatient.

IT Enabled to "ITs not working". Technical Limitations

Three days ago, I found myself locked out—or more accurately, logged out—of my Daily grocery "Basket" account. The next logical step was to generate an OTP through my mobile number. Simple? Could have been.

After hours of trying, I couldn’t get a single OTP, and for the next 2-3 days, I couldn’t log in. Was this “robust security” or just failed automation?

I needed to log back as I found the rates of many daily grocery items cheaper on the app and also had money in the app's wallet, as the app runs on a prepaid-only basis. You cannot even add items to your cart if there’s no balance but thankfully I had no bones to contend about, as everything worked smoothly till now. However, with no OTP, no call support, and an endless wait time to resend the OTP, I was stuck.

Then, 3 days later, I managed to log in via the “OTP via call” option, an option that was there all this while but chose to function selectively. The incoming number was shown as spam on Truecaller, yet I picked up my phone and did the needful, including scrubbing my necessary details. (Thank God my banking info wasn’t saved on any external interface)

This could’ve been a classic tale about the risks of online payments, but here’s the thing—I’m using it to talk about Q-Commerce. And how Q Commerce is such a boon despite quite some bane-like activities that need to be fixed.

How is Q Commerce making you stay hungry and foolish?