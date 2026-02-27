Tu merin Main tera, sab tedha Medha all over the place

Yesterday I finished watching ...umm yehi tongue twister movie on Amazon Prime. In 3 unequal instalments? Maybe? Yes. Takeaway? None!

Ab romantic comedy se kya hi take away loge? Especially when it is all over the place, trying too hard to be vogue, trending, masala mix, but ends up like a spilt raita.

The story does not disappoint. What disappoints is the screenplay, the actors and the ham of the acting overall, even by seasoned artists like Neena Gupta. Surprise factor? Ananya pandey. She looked good, acted well. yeah. Beherhaal, the same could not be said for Karthik Aryan. The director even added another character [Sapna Saand] to PR glam out of the Freddy boy, but to me, it didn't click at all. His act is the same, film after film. The rawness of Pyar Ka Punchnama is sorely missing. Yes, I know that movie. Karthik and I watched it on release and liked it. I even watched his Akashwani, where his serious act looked serious at least, unlike this film, which is just all over the place.

The bhoot baba was just so lackadaisical, like it was in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Aami Je tomar, tumi je Amaar or Tu meri, main tera.

Promise me you will up your ante and be better next time, and silence all those comparing you to Akshay Kumar. Music is passe, and over-the-top Karan Johar-ization kills the intensity. People are busy watching lavish sets and jewellery sponsored by a writer whose book is not even on the paid carousel of the bookstore, which is far-fetched.

Viewers need a more concrete and tiled-up narration than the patchwork.

And definitely not a deconstructed DDLJ.

Rating 2/5

where to watch: Amazon prime