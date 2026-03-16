Moral Decay Or Governance Crisis? War, Epstein Files

Epstein Files wouldn't exist if Epstein were from India. He would probably have been an MLA or a political leader, thriving, surviving, or perhaps inaugurating his biopic. At least the war would have been avoided, and the fuel/gas crisis would have been delayed. Understand what lust and greed could do to mankind? The problem of lust has not remained just to adulting or scandals or affairs, but some of the world leaders have taken it to the dirty bottom that did not even spare children, infants, and God knows what all.

Hitherto, Colours TV used to air a popular show, Nakusha, in which a mother kept her beautiful teenage daughter's face covered with coal so she could avoid attracting attention and remain safe from the claws of a skin-hungry society. And then there was this film, Matrubhoomi, that suggested the low-kiness of man-unkind that did not even spare animals. It is not men but humans that are most dangerous.

Wasn't it a lady counsellor who disrupted a poor blind hawker's cart cause she was selling Christmas goodies? How about the 26-year-old man who was brutally killed in Uttamnagar [Delhi] by a mob, just cause a child in his house accidentally spilt some Holi colours on a passerby's hijab?

Clearly, it's not about just religion, geopolitics, gender bender, but the lawlessness of the country. The government is busy releasing rapists from jails and jailing environmentalists.

The new India World is misogynistic. Unfortunately, it has no limit to the low it can go.

In rare circumstances, when the nation gets bored with playing Hindu-Muslim, they start playing patriarchal-matriarchal games. All new bans start on the women, by men or sometimes by the leading women. No wonder women are rebelling and how. If Rakhi Sawant and her entices become entertaining, it is simply because the world we are dealing with is far darker, and is a hundred times better than listening to global icons that traded young, innocent children's flesh and blood for their lust to look young, feel powerful.

The question is- are we electing the right people to power?

The answer is- elections are coming, in WB at least. A majority of workers have retreated back to Bengal, not just to vote but to earn note. Yes, parties are luring voters with perks and debits before and during the election, so that they feel it's easy to leave their jobs in cities and rush back to you know!

Unfortunately, the Lakshmi Yojna and other grants that the government gives for the upliftment of women in different states are used by well-earning women to add to their cellular and lifestyle bills. And you are skipping office to wait in the line to withdraw your own money or buy an LPG even after paying TDS and surcharge on everything.

Delhi NCR alone has several workers from Nepal coming to work as Nannies, household help at starting salaries of INR 18000 to 30,000. They work for a month and so make sufficient money, and then retreat back to their natives. They know they will be employed the moment they return, as some of them work harder and better than their Indian counterparts in UP and Bihar who are sordidly busy in making reels, watching phone and looking for jobs that pay more with negligible work. If you think education is a scam, you are not completely wrong.

Maturity is not about the legal age for drinking or voting, but it is about dignity. Dignity of living and letting others live. The dignity is severely compromised. And if you are a disabled person with limited resources, your dignity is almost nil.

Misappropriation is not just in Government grants; adulteration is not just in milk/ paneer or medicines or the air we breathe, but is everywhere. Debates are one-sided, power-driven narratives.

Thamma is a vampire with a mythological name. What would you call modern education [school], hospitals, corporates that focus highly on unfair monetisation/profiteering rather than quality, they are supposedly built to offer? Coming soon.

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PS; the author of this blog is apolitical and does not endorse any particular party or religion or leader.