Tata Bolt Poem

When aspiration interjects with Science

The technology gets a new meaning; it redefines





Science evolves and technology revolts

time to break monotony and Jolt

and set new standards

Time to conquer new technical forts





Segment superior Space and comfort

Sink in and experience the blitzkrieg bird

Come, I will tell you what it got-





ConnectNext touchscreen Infotainment by Harman

and an array of connectivity

from Smartphone-enabled MapMyIndia Navigation

to advanced voice command recognition

There's more to fuel your ignition





I am floored! It is an understatement.

I am "bolt" makes sense

with Revotron 1.2 turnocharged MPfi petrol engine

Bolt is an exceptional driving revolution

It ain't mere good-looking Vanity

with 9th gen Bosch and dual airbags

It is Gen Next Safety



Stay in control all the time

and drive with luxury, drive all fine

First time ever multidrive

Sports, City Eco, it leads, and not just survives

Electric power Assist steering

with 5 Speed MT, gearbox built in

Would you still leave that space for doubt?



Forget the Monotony, Do the Zing

Get, Set with Tata Bolt

Give your car experience a new meaning.





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PS: the text in bold is the actual features of the Tata Bolt

here Read full article







