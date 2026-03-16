Tata Bolt Poem
When aspiration interjects with Science
The technology gets a new meaning; it redefines
Science evolves and technology revolts
time to break monotony and Jolt
time to break monotony and Jolt
and set new standards
Time to conquer new technical forts
Segment superior Space and comfort
Sink in and experience the blitzkrieg bird
Come, I will tell you what it got-
Come, I will tell you what it got-
ConnectNext touchscreen Infotainment by Harman
and an array of connectivity
from Smartphone-enabled MapMyIndia Navigation
to advanced voice command recognition
There's more to fuel your ignition
There's more to fuel your ignition
I am floored! It is an understatement.
I am "bolt" makes sense
with Revotron 1.2 turnocharged MPfi petrol engine
Bolt is an exceptional driving revolution
It ain't mere good-looking Vanity
with 9th gen Bosch and dual airbags
It is Gen Next Safety
Stay in control all the time
and drive with luxury, drive all fine
First time ever multidrive
Sports, City Eco, it leads, and not just survives
Electric power Assist steering
with 5 Speed MT, gearbox built in
Would you still leave that space for doubt?
Forget the Monotony, Do the Zing
Get, Set with Tata Bolt
Give your car experience a new meaning.
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PS: the text in bold is the actual features of the Tata Bolt
PS: the text in bold is the actual features of the Tata Bolt
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Hi Folks,
You heard me...now its time for Bouquets and Brickbats!