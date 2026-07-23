Top five most irritating contestant on Lock upp

In my previous post on lock up, I gave you my first impressions of the contestants, whom I have known [which means seen on TV] and those I was totally oblivious to before the show. Those impressions were formed during the first few episodes of the show. Now, as the show progressed, as I watched them daily. Here's my current impression and listing of all the contestants-

Ram Kapoor

He is the most irritating contestant on the show. I'm not sure contestant is the right word for him, as he lives most comfortably and is often paired with a stronger player during a challenge. His overall demeanour, condescending talk, and the touchy-feely act are wearisome to watch. He is a perfect example of one way Synergy, where he is the sole beneficiary without any merit or positive contribution.

We surely do not want to see Ram Kapoor as the finalist.

Akanksha Chaudhary

When I started watching the show, I was totally unaware of her or her Splitsvilla soiree. Quite frankly, she was quite irritating to watch in the beginning, but as the show progressed, she appeared to be a far better contestant and an interesting one to watch. I love the face-off with Shilpa Shinde -the one where she said My fingers are towards Bhagwan. And the recent argument over her ousting from Aakanksha Chamola's gang.

Post her return from the secret room, she has become more sober, and it would be interesting to see her more on the show.

In the current set, she should be a finalist.

Shilpa Shinde

We all loved her in Big Boss. However, her cassette seems to have stuck on one note. She is intelligent and smart, but at times she is doing a great disservice to herself.

She can make are the top contestants' final list, provided she moves from her one-track attacks to multifaceted entertainment.

Sufi Motiwala

I was very excited to watch him, but unfortunately, his existence on the show is driven more by the opportunities than the merit

Unless he changes his game and comes out as a more entertaining, lively personality, it is difficult to see him as a top contestant.

Shreya Khalra

Frankly, when the show began, she was the most irritating character who deliberately went under everybody's skin and created noise pollution. But of late, her game has become much more sober. The fact that she is doing her challenges/ tasks quite well, is committed to her dependent, or the so-called friends in the show, is winning her extra smiles for miles. Will she be in the top finalists or just a decoy? Time will tell

Harshad Chopra

His game would be much better if he stopped being totally involved towards just one inmate and played with a wider approach. He could easily become the ladies' man in the house and can cash in with solid performances while doing tasks. It is very irritating to see him crying and cribbing almost like Sufi at the drop of a hat

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Additionally, I would like to mention two more contestants who are not irritating but worth a mention.

Apoorva Makhija

The rebel kid is the new entrant, and if sources have to be believed, she's there for a temporary period. However, she would have made an interesting and active contestant in the show.

Varun Yadav a.k.a. Laila

His cute act is no longer cute. Sometimes it's continuous 'Play safe and flirt with Pamela' act gets irritating. He needs to play on the front foot to stay more relevant on the show.

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