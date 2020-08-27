The Tamasha Around Sushant Singh Rajput Murder Case and Celebrity Round Table August 27, 2020 2 Comments

2020 has more drama than Corona. Drama as well an eye-opener for many. From the sorry state of our overall infrastructure including high-fi medical infrastructure and disaster management, a lot of new series of events that took place this year, giving breathless real roller coaster ride to nation and citizens.





Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death is one of them. The event itself came unbearing and shock for many esp after an anti-suicide promotion film called Chichore. However, the real Chichore of the reel cum real-world gave a whole new meaning to depression and death in the world. Including, we the gullible public who takes many a so-called "breaking news" to heart, knowing yet not acknowledging the manipulations of the man-made world.





We do not know how Sushant lost his life. Though it looks less of suicide and more of a crime. They did not just perpetrate a heinous crime but so skillfully sold it under the garb of depression. Really? If depression was not enough, stale debate on nepotism tried to keep things under the kiln, including failed proceedings of a death caused by unnatural reason.





From crouching relatives, exes to hidden psycho-therapist, each came with their own version. And in spite of Arnab' decibel defying "poochta hai Bharat" [do not blame us, we did not tweet it], the public is still asking- who is Sandeep Singh? Who was last seen near CCTV, how come retrieve chats are selectively leaked, and many such questions?





Notwithstanding getting sidelined with public support for Arnab Goswami and his RTV debate on SSR Murder Case, Rajdeep Sardesai had the same feeling that Shahid Kapoor would have during the time of Padmavati when the irate public was burning effigies of Deepika Padukone and Ranvir Singh. I am also in this film oops in Media said Rajdeep Sardesai and instead of bringing a logical angle to debate, continued his fray to defend the accused. But did he really defended the accused? I saw the whole controversial interview at one go, and all I would say- he tried to bring another side in a dignified way.





Few questions were unanswered as to how Rhea Chakraborthy suddenly became more powerful than Indrani Mukherjee that the most expensive criminal lawyer is fighting her case, influential people are driving her for inquiries. Also, what happened between 8-13th when Rhea was not with Sushant, and his sister was. If Sushant were so deep in depression, wouldn't a sister or close alibi know? There are many unanswered questions, while some went with the dead, some are under investigation by apex agencies of the country.





The human-made world that does not care about the alive people cannot be expected to fight for the justice of a dead public figure. Is that's what they thought when they try to bury the entire suspicious story under the big/thick carpet of depression? Unfortunately for them, the public chose to react this time and whoa, reacting even after the continuous drama around his highly suspicious death.





No, I am not a die-hard fan of Sushant Singh Rajput but that does not take away his credibility or right for justice. It is sad to see News channel broadcasting about the potty routine of an actor promoting a hospital, and equal disgrace for us to entertain insensitive debates, on TV or Twitter. The debate we must, but a little dignity does not harm. If you see some of the tweets [not just in this case but in general in name of trolls], and hashtags, you discover a whole new gravity than what Newton suggested.





Forget the victim or his family, I as layman am afraid to raise my opinion, often [opinion and not conclusions] for the fear of corrupts that is gleefully playing "blind men and elephant" game over the suspicious death of a popular celebrity who was never involved in any controversies and clearly not treated greatly by his own fraternity.





I reiterate the world does not need to fight corruption, poverty, nepotism, or any such issues if the world fights injustice alone, ably, and effectively. Once we restore justice, the majority of problems are settled.





The case could be a "make and break" example for the Indian Legal system which unfortunately is more gyrated towards protecting the corrupt [at least in this case]. We do not know whatever pressure they are undergoing but as we heartily wait for the truth to prevail.





Here is a small round-up on the latest greatest happening around the SSR case.





Some may call is a lighter vein and some a sarcasm on how things shape up during conflict. With no offense intended to anyone, here's a summation of conversations around. The semi-fictional discussion is basis the different news/tweets and statements floating on the PUBLIC DOMAIN. Read on-





The Tamasha Around Sushant Singh Rajput Murder Case





A general [no individual offense included] summation of semi-fictional chatter around the news and media, and of course vox populi-





--------------





Random person: Am afraid of walking on a high rise parapet terrace, am I normal?





Rhea Chakraborty: No. You have Vertigo & agoraphobia, here are some drugs sent by XYZ, drink in coffee & U will be flying in 30 minutes.





Random person: Spell Agoraphobia pl?





Rhea Chakraborty: A G A R -tum mil jao Jamana chod denge hum.





Random person: Whopper! If I fell, take me to Cooper!





Rhea Chakraborty: Bhatt Naturally!





Rajdeep Sardesai: Rhea no turning back, we are with you!





Pooja Bhatt: Arnab Goswami is deafening and slandering. Thank Rajdeep for sympathies and a much-awaited interview.





Public: We will still not watch Sadak 2!





Pooja Bhatt: Watch the beaches and do not pollute them, and then blame the government.





Arnab Goswami: Which coffee Alia drank while signing this movie. poochta hai, Bharat?





Alia Bhatt: The same I drank while signed the 2 others- Highway and Udta Punjab!





Virat Anushka: We are going to be 3





Rakhi Sawant: Sushant came again in my dream last night, he will reborn as Anushka's baby. Jejusss ki Kasam.





[Saif and Kareena heaves a sigh, thank God and thanks Rakhi]





Karan Johar: Anushka, I want to sign the child for my next





Anushka: KJO promise it would not be Ae Dil hai Mushkil part 2?





Karan Johar: No-no SOTY 4





Kangana Ranaut: Nepotism!





Aditya Pancholi: Kangana return the Padmashri





Kangana: Aditya still you or your sun will never get it





Aditya Pancholi: SALMAAAAAANN!





Salman: Back off, I have enough negative publicity cause of you two. I will tell Subhash Ghai ki "Choli ke peeche I dunno kya hai but definitely ab Pan-Choli ke peeche Salman nahi hai hoga".





Vivek Oberoi: Salman destroyed my career!





Abhishek Bachchan: Hah and you did not even get the girl!





Richa Chaddha: And Vivek destroyed my web-series with his H OTT acting.





Swara Bhaskar: Talk about web series, I did Rasbhari





Amazon Prime: Do not remind that we backed that Kalank





Swara Bhaskar: No sirs/madam, not Kalank but Rasbhari....





Indian Bhau: Ek hi baat hai x%$ Alt Balaji join kiya tune? woh bhi kalank hai.





CarryMinati: %%$$@ Ananya Pandey got Filmfare for SOTY 2, Filmfare is another Kalank @##%^%





Amazon Prime: SOTY 2 and Kalank is streaming on Prime Video, join now for 199 per month/-





Payal Rohtagi: Two Kalanks including Jalebi featuring Rhea Chakkar-bharti #PyarKaPunchnama





Rhea Chakraborty: I lapped that role while you yapped on other people's story





Mahesh Bhatt: You lapped it all, including all the blame.





Rhea Chakraborty : Aww! I am made to be such a "Sadak-Chaap" person, feels great!





Shekhar Suman: And I am back with "Movers and Shekhar".





Republic TV : Whatever, we are no 1 news channel





Rhea Chakraborty: Happy Witch Hunting! No one question the sisters.





[Pooja/Alia Bhatt leaves the discussion]





Soni Razdaan: Do not worry, am here "yours truly". Bollywood is glorious yet a talented actress like me is not cast in Saand Ki Aankh.





Ratna Pathak Shah: Humne Kya Paap Kiya tha? Oh wait, Paap is middle class!





Neena Gupta: Bicch, yeah!





Supriya Pathak: Main to chup hoon bhais-sab!





KRK: He made films on his ex-es but nothing on currents? Soni, how?





Sonam Kapoor: Let's not bring Ex Girlfriends, wife, or BFs to such discussions.





Neetu Singh Kapoor: Right Beta. like you and Deepika gloriously did on KWK





Deepika: I had a dream debut, multiple campaigns, SRK, and sportsman parents but I suffered from depression. #ItsMyChoice





Ranveer Singh: But now you have me, baby. Let's do our 4th reception in Corona PPE suits.





Public: Yes Deepika. We had depression too when we saw your "it is my choice" video.





Ranbir Kapoor: Thank God I chose Katrina over her





Salman: Grrrr





Ranbir Kapoor: We Broke up; save it for Vicky Kaushal





Salman: You better, but Bhaaaat are you doing with your life now?





Ayan: Still making Brahamashtra!





Kangana: Bolly- Brahm-butt-shastra! Nepotism! Another Star kids fare.





Amitabh Bachchan: Excuse me? I am in this film too





Abhishek Bachchan: You were in Thugs of Hindustan too





Jaya Bachchan: And you were in Happy New Year!





Amazon Prime: "Thugs of Hindustan" is streaming on Amazon Prime, Sub starts from Rs 199 per month





Jhahnavi Kapoor: And Gunjan Sharma on Netflix, it is an original story





KRK/Rangoli: No-no you are a star kid and everything about star kids like you, Ananya, Alia is boooo.





Chunky Pandey: Thank you for calling me a star!





Shahid Kapoor: Arre I am also star kid, I was Kabir Singh ...





Vijay Devekonda: Ya-ya next time, try original!





Tom Cruise: Thank God he is off my shoulder





Vidya Balan and Kareena in Unison: We Too!





R Balki: Ranbir and Alia are the finest actors, find me better actors than them





Kareena: Balki ke is statement ke "ki" ka "ka"! Jao Mein Apni hi favorite hoon





Apurva Asrani: Balki there is Rajkumar Rao, Vidya balan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmaan Khurana, Priyanka Chopra.....





Saif Ali Khan: Me too! I am victim of nepotism





Taimur and Sara: Shut up Abba





Media: Arre Taimur Baba, let's take a click/picture.





Sara Ali Khan: Hello, am also here.





Kartik Aryan: All women in the world are camera-diggers, sly except my mom #PyarKaPunchnama





Sara Ali Khan: Karthik, tum mujhe tang karne lage ho. Abba!

[तुम मुझे तंग करने लगे हो। अब्बा! ]





Saif Ali Khan: If you have money, take her.





AajTak: Breaking News! Baap ne kiya beti ko badnam, lagai boli sare-aam!









Yeah, these conversations can go on and on. As long as the world thinks the world as an idiot and keep spilling such sass, there would be no dearth of content. Right now let's pray for truth and justice as Sushant's death case has many other crimes like drugs, paedology, money laundering, witch hunting, entangled in it. A right step in direction can help unravel this pandora box, and bring some balance in the world whose biggest battle is not corona but Injustice.





------------





Disclaimer: We understand and respect the investigation as done in this case by the respectable Indian authorities, Police, and CBI alike. The post is just a reflection of an ordinary citizen basis the public information in news and media. The author/blog holds no authority to authenticate/challenge them.





No offense intended so pl do not take things personally.





