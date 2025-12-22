Aravali, Dhurandar and Prosthesis Mahabharata

The news is that Aravalli is the next Ganga, Yamuna, as Saraswati takes a backseat in our country, filled with uneducated leaders and even uneducated voters who select candidates based on their claims to change city names rather than development. Or maybe the junta is now too aware of the flawed development and thinks it is better to settle for Sitapur, at least somewhere a woman may gain musical visibility, if not justice.

2026 is coming, and Men are busy recreating Fa9la steps and still dreaming of being a funny spy in Pakistan, while women are busy amassing cash over their fun facts. If you know what I mean, and if you still do not, thank God there is some hope left with you.

Prime time news, oops, drama oops, it is still under the genre of news continues, and now happily flows on social media. 2026, what hopes do you bring? Well, if you have 365 days of hope, then I would still like to have that Dhurandhar leap of faith, given our great leadership, including ones that are now opening, pulling dupattas out of women's faces, even if it was an honouring ceremony. What is more problematic is that the entire debate will shift to ghoonghat from hizab, leaving the actual topic resting in political debate. Us vs them? again? Oh no.

You wonder which is falling steeply? Indian currency or Indian political order. Whatever it is, Indians' adaptability is at an all-time high; we are braving poor AQI and busy honouring celebs and brands. Messy, isn't it? Because she has touched, the living God is not living up to the mark, it seems.

While in other news, I just finished watching a yawnfest called Thamma, where humans, actors and Indian wolverines are flying around buildings, trees and mountain tops. While I still struggle to walk. No thanks to my prostheticians, my motivation, expectations and hopes are falling faster than the Indian rupee. Positively, the dollar might be strengthening, but Indian medical is only weakening. Prostheticians charge a bomb yet leave us crippled with their incompetence and balance sheets, or God knows what. Endolite has become an "end of life" for me and several other amputees who are made to stay at home, not because of poor AQI but poor Medical IQ of the change makers.

Medical care has become more about money than meaning, business than body, where healing is optional, and the patient is an EMI plan. The sad part is that you cannot complain, and who to complain to? Dhritrashtra was born blind, and Gandhari chose to keep her eyes closed. Hence, the throne was claimed by Pandavas who could only divide their wives or lose them in the bet, and stay listless even when she gets disrobed in broad daylight in front of all relatives, all statesmen. The throne matters and not the one who sits in it, as long as they abide by the kingmaker. Tak Tak Tandoori nights.

Maybe it is time to re-look at the epics without disrespecting them.

Maybe it's time to look at the human agony rather than just the invoices.

Maybe it's time for leadership to look at causes rather than just cause celebre.

Numerounity

