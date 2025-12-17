Saali Mohabbat Ki chutney with Pre wedding shoot momos ka buffet, Single Papa ke sath

Ji haan. We are an OTP-feasting junta and recently watched a banquet of content online, including over-sugary Single Papa, a very stale Jolly LLB 3, a very chewy Idli Kadai, a spicy Bobby of Bollywood, an over-greasy Sunny Sankari ki Tulsi Kumari, a brain-freezing Baramulla, and a very crunchy The Great Indian Pre-wedding Shoot.

As I moved from South Indian appe to North Indian Masala 8-episode course, I also savoured Pataal Lok 2 and Family Man 3 on Amazon Prime. Blame the culture of the Marvel Universe, or a half-cooked inspiration, Prime's supercop universe is as messy as khichdi while being a comfort food for season paglu souls. If I can use another anecdote, both the series look as inspired as wanton from momos or momos from dumpling sans the schezwan sauce and filled with- "spare me the mayonise with momos" horror.

Talking about dips, I recently watched an extended chutney of Saali Mohabbat. Wordplay or cos-play, given Radhika Apte's desperate demurring or Kusha Kapila's forced presence, the film was better with Tisca Chopra's and Rasika Duggal's Pudina chutney. You know if you know. And if you do not, watch both the titles.

While Kunal Khemu steals the show in Single Papa, Too Much on Amazon Prime received unnecessary hate, courtesy of YouTubers who thrive on cheap click-baits [nowadays rage-baits] or other news-makers to siphon oops sip on their tea oops content. I guess my Mrs Khanna was more interesting, much before Mrs Funnybone even existed, but then her humour timed out, and likewise every content or joke has a shelf life too.

While the buffet got bigger, Dining with Kapoors, the appetite is still growing and growling.

Next in line are- Shamsudin family and Thamma, unless Netflix comes up with a new series/film. I guess it is less about the content but more about the platforms. More like Netflix vs them. The former is the best OTT platform in terms of ease of usage and viewing experience. OTTP [OTT platform] like Jio Hotstar and Liv douses the overall viewing experiences with its stale UI. How? later.

Being an avid fan of Jug Suraiya's Jugular vein columns along with Bachchi Karkaria [while I barely understood all of it], I would keep this article as short and crisp, attributing to my writer's block or people's inclination to watch more brain-rotting voyeruristic podcasts or videos than reading blogs, keeping my efforts minimal.. Ouch, I can not be politically correct.

If the title didn't entice you, mind if I call it- 2025 films and web-series review?

Think, though, while I check the new episode of Jama Taqseem and figure out the adaptation of the great Indian pre-wedding shoot in Boily-wood with actors. Takers any?

