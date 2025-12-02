Ending explained: Baramulla is powerful, gripping and not propaganda

People lost their houses, saw their families suffering or succumbing to untimely mortality and were forced to flee or perish. From living in a heavenly valley to being nowhere, brutally battered and. bruised, they must have longed for empathy and redemption. How does it feel when you get one or when you get none?

Worse is when you get none, or when you get one that's less empathy and more propaganda!

There is a reason why I generally avoid watching political thrillers. And I would have totally not watched this movie as well.

Surprisingly, Baramulla is neither a propaganda nor a regular horror film. It is a supernatural thriller.

It is neither divisive nor propo-ganga. Yes, prop a ganga and n it just propagandises where a lot of film-makers in the past and present jump on the bandwagon to cash in on the sentiments, like "Behti Ganga mein haath dhona. Loosely translated as washing your hands in a flowing river of opportunity.

The film starts on a very active note, but then suddenly slows down. While trying to build an element of suspense, horror and of course, thrill. It has metaphors that may make you think otherwise, but they unfold very beautifully. Kashmir is not just a location; it is one of the main characters, beautifully captured and brilliantly narrated. The white Tulip is metaphorical, and the way diaper militancy has been narrated or introduced to the audience, he is fresh and empowering.

Diaper Militancy: US vs Them?

The film explores the disturbing idea of “diaper militancy” i.e. how young, innocent minds from all walks of life, mainly lower strata, are indoctrinated and pushed toward terrorism instead of education. Watching children being stripped of their childhood is deeply heartbreaking.

All the actors have done their bit quite well, and casting Sanjay Suri in a post-climax appearance as Sharad Sapru adds emotional weight, especially given his own alleged displacement from Kashmir being a pundit, lock, stock and barrel.

At the time of films like Mastri 4, Animal and sensationalising capers like Dhurander, Baramulla is a refreshing take that may restore your faith in good film-making over the titillating titles.

Above all, the film powerfully reminds us: this is not “us vs them” — it is a shared human tragedy. It is a tragedy of humanity itself, where victims exist on all sides, and the greatest casualty is childhood.

Baramulla is not just a film but an atmospheric poem written with heart, singing a song to your soul.

