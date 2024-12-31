My Thoughts on Rashmi Rocket, Phogat Silver and Khanna Aunty returns with GST

I watched Rashmi Rocket on Zee5 today after avoiding it for months. When I clicked to play the film, I wondered whether I would watch it beyond the first few minutes. Such is the marketing of a movie or the lack of marketing of a good film. Neither am I a big fan of the film's female lead [this has nothing to do with her talent but is a sheer choice that we all are entitled to. And choices keep changing, like mine did when I really watched an entire film Chasme Baddor, solely for her] PS No offense intended to anyone, to each their own.

Needless to say, I watched the entire film, and that too in one go. And this one is a really good film that everyone should watch once at least. I watched this film for my love for Supriya Pathak who played a pivotal role in the project, and continued for the storyline.

While one can always talk about the flaws of any film, I may mention one or two while sharing my thoughts. So did my fondness for TP improve after the film? well, Let's leave it a mystery.

However, the movie is worth watching and needs more viewership and visibility. So does my blog as I plan to return from a long sabbatical. Bored with Instagram, having lost my Twitter account, I find some solace in writing. Not that every thought or prose written in my head makes it to text but I feel like writing more than shooting, even though my thought-to-text ratio is minus. And Khanna Aunty is also in hibernation these days as she feels better living under block than making a comeback on blogs. She feels old enough in 2024 and Botox is not her thing but ever since she watched S2 of Desperate Housewives of Bollywood on Netflix, she is really aching to make comments but she is happy making faces. Like me, she is also like a younger Neelam of the era forgone more than the botox Neelam on Netflix. Today she just started to give some bytes but got restricted by the dying battery of my MacBook. She feels I must upgrade it to Xiami or something where speed draining ke saath I get speed charging also. Oh yes, my Xiaomi phone is doing well even after being dunked in water by my little toddler and that is when I discovered that my dear iPhone is missing.

From Khanna Aunty to good content to my phone, a lot seems missing these days but the new me still stumbles to write as much as I am stumbling walk on. my own...So for once, I thought giving K Aunty a little rest already got independent on the keyboard.

And see here I am, revisiting more than a year-old draft, merging Rashmi Rocket With Vinesh Phogat. Gajab BJP hai. I mean She joined Congress and that's what shook K Aunty and sheer couldn't resist saying ki Silver milta toh wouldn't she join as if. Gazab BJP hai..I mean itni Panchayat to tumne bhi dekhi hai.

Updated : Anyways today is 31st December, the last day of this year, last evening and before we slip from a rhyming 2024 to 2025, I could not resist sharing one more post. So I picked this one from the archive, added a para, and shared it. As I write, I must tell you that my phone screen is almost gone and it is been admitted to Nehru place to see if it could be repaired. Oh, it could be but at a whopping 16000 nonetheless. While that amount could fetch a whole new phone but am still wondering whether to buy a new phone or go with a repair.

Now this is the quoted price whether it is pre-GST or post, it is unverified. Given the growing stomach of GST, it ain't better to stay foolish stay hungry, or stay without a phone. And that reminds me- Khanna Aunty has finally made a comeback on my blogs, what a sober comeback. She has a change of heart while reading some of my posts. If only, our FM too could get a change of heart, and feel a little more empathetic for the middle class, we all may have a good 2025. Mrs SeethaRaman are you listening, please? The increasing taxation is quite taxing, even though I never liked Caramel popcorn. See, the perks of eating salty popcorn.

And if my readers need a good movie / OTT reco to watch while enjoying their plain salted popcorn, do subscribe to my blog and keep reading.

Happy New Year in Advance.

Numerounity





9716782861 asif