Do Patti, Ulajh and Fabulous Wives Of Netflix Live

I have recently watched a few viz—Do Patti, Ulajh, and Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives S3. And while I watched all of them with low expectations except Do Patti. However, none left an impact that even smaller series with low-budget do. Case in point- Laapta Ladies or even Mamla Legal hai.

The latter is not a women-centric series but I do not watch content based on central characters- men or women. I prefer to watch content that has good content. Tongue twisting but hope you got it.

Do Patti For the sake of brevity should have been titled Do Patni or Do Pati, as the whole film is about it with an added dash of kajol-worshipping in the film, which unfortunately fails to land.





Ya, most of the Kajol films of late where she plays an advocate have almost the same narrative- to make a character around Kajol, mixing the trending topics but ending up making her look unyielding. She seems trying too hard in an Upper North cop role who despite ample experience and good intent, couldn't differentiate between justice and law. Though that's the crux of her character, it doesn't land as well as it was intended to. Kajol is wasted in the film.





It could have been reverse-casting or role exchange that would have made it more interesting but makers seem to have wanted to encash Kriti Sanon's glamor even though that makes the narrative unbearable and too chewy.





Kriti Sanon is a beautiful actress but her green screen-merging twin sister role will leave you unimpressed. The only impressive or hard-hitting scene of the film for me was the sister's confrontation scene in the cafe. When a heavily abused, devastated Sanon, dresses like her on-screen mother, gives away her traumatic state of mind that has been deeply affected by her mother's demise who too was a victim of severe domestic violence. If you are a mother and that too of two daughters, that single line will hit you so hard which a whole film failed to convey.





Unfortunately, she was reduced to a mannequin in the larger part of the film that tried to build many assets including a Balam Pichkari kind of song which is like a mixed multi-cuisine khichdi, leaving with a bad taste.





Do Patti is a lazy film that exploits a sensitive subject. If you hate filmmakers exploiting your sincere emotions with a lazy, brain-fuddling, illogical storyline then you should avoid watching this film. It's like Race taking Reema Kagti for a quick tea break.





-----------

Ulajh

For a long time, I avoided watching this film. The film had an intelligent subject, an aura of suspense 'What's next?" but it ends up showing the strong woman weakened by seeking her father's approval. It is. a kind of spy thriller where a young, strong woman at her career-defining post gets embroiled in a booby trap, a few scenes after she blackmails a diplomat in almost a similar manner.





See, there is a stark difference between a street-smart Fatima Sheikh's SKY in Dhak-Dhak and a strong, intelligence agent who recently faced infidelity and turned indifferent.





Yes, often humans do make such silly mistakes. governed by emotions but we had enough of it and when you are watching an intelligent film like Ulajh, you want a few things, a little more defined.





The climax is cliche and unlike other spy thriller- Raazi starring Alia Bhatt, this one has a happy ending, which leaves you feeling better.





Though Jahnvi Kapoor looked beautiful in her designer dress, she looked the same in all her films and talked the same sans the styling. The film has many good actors including Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, and Gulshan Devaiaah. Roshan Mathew who played Sebi Kutty, was the only delight to watch.





However, the film was a better watch than a lot of films I have seen of late including a very dull Jigra [I expected so much from Alia and Vasant Bala]. What would be more interesting to watch would be the sequel of Ulajh, if there's any planned.





-------

Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives S3

The season only to bigger, with on-your-face [over the top] styling and 3 new entrants. however, only the one shone throughout and took thunder under everyone's nose, jawline, and heavily botox-ed faces.





Shalini Passi. [Read more on here To sum up, the S3 looked like the launch vehicle of Riddhima Kapoor but ended up being a grand red carpet for Delhi-based rich wife and entrepreneur -[Read more on]The former may need a really good PR and a better season next time though. Neelam is doing this show to reduce her fans it seems.





Surprisingly enough, I started liking to watch Maheep Kapoor with her haute Kutura -Chena Bhatuuraa, after this season. And really hope that Kalyani Chawla and my favorite Neelam should be replaced by some other fresh, fire-brand wives in the next season. For that matter, replace all except Maheep in S4.





They can have Bobby Deol's wife Tanya, Mira Rajput, Maanyata Dutta, Priyanka Alva, Rukmini Sahay, Sarita Madhvan, and more.





Stree, Bhool-Bhulaiya, or Bollywood wives. Unless you turn out like Singham Again, with a large army of actors, going nowhere, failing to live up to the mark. It's all about bringing a fresh breath of life to make even a highly successful franchise work. Whether it is, or Bollywood wives. Unless you turn out like, with a large army of actors, going nowhere, failing to live up to the mark.





Talking about Singham again or Bollywood wives, I watched Buckingham Murders too. While Kareena Kapoor [as always] and Chef are wonderful, the film tanks low on expectations.





While there is a lot of other content including a half-seen- Raat Baaki hai series and Sikandar ka Muqqadar that I am planning to watch, I am looking forward to watching "Ghoonght ke Pat khol" the alleged original film that inspired Laapta Ladies. if you have a copy or know where to watch it, do let me know.