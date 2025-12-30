New Age Misguided Feminism, Single Salma and QUEEN of England

Feminism is a necessary movement, provided it is handled with maturity and presented with nuance. It is a broader cause that begins with survival and then progresses towards sustenance, justice, and, ultimately, equality.

However, selectively amplifying one extreme at the cause of a larger narrative does not serve feminism or storytelling, and that is where films like Single Salma fail to engage, entertain or convince.

Whether it is the weaker protagonists or the film's pretence of pseudo-modernism, the character loses the plot as the narrative dilutes in the England ki Baarish with Pakode and recycled cliches. In such processes, the freedom or feminism is often lost or reduced to lazy stereotypes. It's not just this film, but many, especially on OTT, that lack depth and make cosmetic choices that undermine the whole concept of empowerment.

Also, why is our OTT platform hell-bent on inserting irrelevant bisexual or LGBTQ angles into the stories? I understand - it is important to give a level playing field to all the sexes and to normalise mutual sexual preferences. But it often looks less about acceptance and more about titillation. Thankfully, it was a miss in this series.

Another thing that the series missed out was the autheticity. The story moves well till Salma goes to London, and that's where you can see the character diluting into a soggy travel brochure. There is a desperate hint of attempting to be a Kangana Ranaut's Queen there. Unlike the Queen, Single Salma has a weak character, trying hard to be different, yet ends up with a film filled with cliches, making you endure, hoping for something novel.

Notwithstanding the makers' FOMO, they threw a little bit of Love Aaj Kal sans Rishi Kapoor. The climax was a complete fiasco, forced, fizzy, flat and tasteless. A classic case of makers losing interest, while keeping the passa [jewellery] tight, and, worsening the cause rather than helping it.

A good story needs smart casting, believable chemistry or the deliberate absence where needed. In this film, nothing quite clicked. Kamaljit was wasted [he looked too woke for a role like that], and the whole orange-haired/ award ceremony monologue act of Sikander Khan was painfully dated. Shreyas Talpade looked trying too hard; there was something about him that you may not dislike him. But the pairings, Shreyas Talpade opposite Huma Qureshi, opposite Sunny Singh, lacked spark.

The film could have been better, and if not, entertaining. The cause should have been treated well. Unfortunately, there are fewer genuine works like Laapta Ladies and more like four more shots, Made in Heaven. The latter [s1] at least had a hooking effect.

